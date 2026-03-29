The 3 Best Ways To Spend $25 At In-N-Out

If you're hungry, near an In-N-Out, and only have $25 to spend, you'll feel like a king with the amount of delicious food and drinks you can score while staying under budget. For $25, you'd be hard-pressed to get a full meal, drink, and dessert at most other places. At In-N-Out, you can easily feed two, maybe even three people, if you don't mind sharing fries and drinks — and hey, free refills.

Now, if you're trying to figure out the best way to spend $25, you could come up with an infinite number of combinations if you polled enough people. But what is the absolute best way to do it? We crunched the numbers (based on local prices in San Diego, California, including tax) to determine the three best combinations for different appetites.

You'll see a mix of burgers, fries, drinks, shakes, and a few secret menu items (which, of course, don't have prices listed on the menu). Keep in mind, you can always ask for your burgers Animal Style at no extra charge, which includes a mustard-fried patty, extra spread, melted cheese, grilled onions, and pickles. If you're ready for one of the best meals you've had in a while, here's what to order at the best American burger chain.