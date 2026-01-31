The Hands-Down Best American Burger Chain Is A West Coast Staple
Burger chains might as well be an American staple at this point. Whether you're just driving down the street or embarking on a long road trip, burger joints are always a guaranteed companion, a home away from home with their glowing signs and comforting indulgence. If you ever find yourself on the West Coast, chances are you might have even stumbled across the top choice in our ranking of American burger chains: In-N-Out Burger, and trust us, it's absolutely worth a visit.
What started as a drive-thru burger stand in California 78 years ago has flourished into a West Coast signature, and more importantly, a prime example of fast food made excellent. There are several things we love about In-N-Out, but the high-quality ingredients landed this chain in our number one spot. The type of beef In-N-Out uses for its burgers is USDA-approved fresh ground chuck (as stated on its website), which is sourced daily and grilled on the spot. Layered over that juicy, flavorful beef patty are crisp pieces of lettuce, savory onions, and melty, non-processed cheese.
With the fast food world built mainly on frozen meat and soggy veggies, it's not surprising that In-N-Out's commitment to freshness is beloved. But our reviewer also says that In-N-Out has also "unlocked the secret to running a quintessential burger chain" by matching its good food with impeccable service. From prompt cook time and consistent quality across all stores to customer-oriented marketing, no stone is left unturned.
An affordable delight to many, an ordinary burger joint to some
Putting quality first does pay off. Despite a simple menu of classic burgers, cheeseburgers, and fries (although there are certainly secret menu items you probably haven't heard of), In-N-Out still manages to cultivate a loyal following. On TripAdvisor, it garnered thousands of positive reviews from frequent visitors and newcomers alike. Many praise the burgers for being "the best they've ever had" and "a great example of when something is done simply but well." Similarly, those who try it for the first time are blown away by the quality, exclaiming that it surpasses their expectations for fast food.
On Reddit, In-N-Out Burger is also highly recommended for its affordable prices, despite slight increases due to operational costs in recent years. Averaging $3 to $7 per burger, it remains a great bang for your buck. Upon sampling through the many items on its menu, TikToker natelovlogs even calls it "the freshest burger you'll ever taste."
No fast food brand is without its faults, of course. In-N-Out's Achilles heel is the fries — arguably the most controversial menu item among customers. The subreddit r/innout has a fair share of criticism for this dish, targeting its lack of seasonings, inadequate crisp, and a cut that's too thin. Depending on who you ask, In-N-Out's allure might also be considered as more nostalgia-driven than anything, while the food itself is merely ordinary. The real verdict? It's up to you.