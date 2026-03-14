This Is Exactly What A 'Protein Style' Order Gets You At In-N-Out

When you're trying to eat more protein, fewer carbs, or a keto or gluten-free diet, fast food spots generally aren't the most accommodating. But before you ban yourself from your favorite burger chain, know that many restaurants now offer special menu items that can suit your needs, including In-N-Out. At the famed West Coast chain, you can order your burger "protein style," which replaces the bun with crisp lettuce leaves.

In-N-Out protein style burgers are one of the best low carb fast food options that won't ruin your diet, and you should be able to request any burger on the menu in this style, from the iconic Double-Double to simple hamburgers and cheeseburgers. Replacing the bun with lettuce cuts down on calories, carbs, and a bit of fat. For instance, a regular In-N-Out cheeseburger with onion contains 430 calories, 40 grams of carbs, and 21 grams of fat, but when ordered protein style, you get 280 calories, 11 grams of carbs, and 19 grams of fat.

The significant reduction in carbs makes these protein style burgers a keto-friendly fast food option, and they're not a compromise on flavor. Many In-N-Out customers genuinely love the taste, calling the lettuce "bun" refreshing, crunchy, and a great contrast to the beef patties, cheese, and other fillings. Protein style isn't some super-secret modification, either; it's such a popular request that the staff at any location should know what you're asking for. This ease of ordering also makes In-N-Out one of the best fast food restaurants for a gluten-free meal.