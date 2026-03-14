This Is Exactly What A 'Protein Style' Order Gets You At In-N-Out
When you're trying to eat more protein, fewer carbs, or a keto or gluten-free diet, fast food spots generally aren't the most accommodating. But before you ban yourself from your favorite burger chain, know that many restaurants now offer special menu items that can suit your needs, including In-N-Out. At the famed West Coast chain, you can order your burger "protein style," which replaces the bun with crisp lettuce leaves.
In-N-Out protein style burgers are one of the best low carb fast food options that won't ruin your diet, and you should be able to request any burger on the menu in this style, from the iconic Double-Double to simple hamburgers and cheeseburgers. Replacing the bun with lettuce cuts down on calories, carbs, and a bit of fat. For instance, a regular In-N-Out cheeseburger with onion contains 430 calories, 40 grams of carbs, and 21 grams of fat, but when ordered protein style, you get 280 calories, 11 grams of carbs, and 19 grams of fat.
The significant reduction in carbs makes these protein style burgers a keto-friendly fast food option, and they're not a compromise on flavor. Many In-N-Out customers genuinely love the taste, calling the lettuce "bun" refreshing, crunchy, and a great contrast to the beef patties, cheese, and other fillings. Protein style isn't some super-secret modification, either; it's such a popular request that the staff at any location should know what you're asking for. This ease of ordering also makes In-N-Out one of the best fast food restaurants for a gluten-free meal.
How to make an In-N-Out protein style burger even better
In-N-Out diners have thought up many ways to make a protein style burger even more satisfying. If you're seeking high-protein fast food items without limits on calories or fat, add extra patties and cheese. To try this on any burger, ask for the number of patties you want "by" the number of cheese slices — for instance, a "3x3" gets you three of each. You can also ask for only extra meat or only cheese by requesting "3x0" or vice versa. Just remember that the first number is always for patties and the second is for cheese.
In-N-Out also offers a secret menu item that's essentially a 2x2 burger without a bun: the (in)famous Flying Dutchman. However, requesting your burger protein style not only adds a nice veggie crunch, but lets you hold and eat it like a "real" burger in a neater fashion. This also applies to a Flying Dutchman ordered animal style, which adds diced onions, pickles, and In-N-Out's signature Thousand Island-style spread.
As for more toppings, fans of protein style burgers often request extra tomatoes and mustard, adding juicy, tangy flavors to the otherwise simple burger. If you're an onion lover, the best In-N-Out burger hack is to ask for both a whole grilled onion and diced onions. Are you a chili head instead? Chopped chilis are the spicy In-N-Out topping to amplify your burger, adding a seriously hot kick that goes well with the rich beef and refreshing lettuce leaves.