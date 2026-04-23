The Worst In-N-Out Secret Menu Item Is Both Impossible To Eat And Incredibly Bland

In-N-Out's secret menu has some items that can help customers hit macros and quiet hunger pangs with a creative order. Animal style, protein style, and the 4x4 are not-so-secret crowd pleasers, and hungry diners looking for lunch aren't bashful to state their preferences. One order has become divisive, however, even landing on our list of secret menu items you're better off avoiding. Instead of bookending a burger with buns, a tomato wrap serves up a patty nestled inside of tomato slices. For some, like our writer, the result is not only sloppy to eat but leaves much to be desired in terms of the burger-tasting experience.

Obviously, tomato slices do not hold ingredients like a toasted bun. After a few bites, a tomato-wrapped burger is destined to collapse if it isn't held together by paper. Unless you're in a position to reach for a fork and knife, this sloppy snack will have you scrambling for more napkins. "Heaven forbid a carb being eaten. PASS," commented an Instagrammer. In addition to the juicy presentation, the chewy contrast of a toasted burger bun is replaced by a watery, acidic ingredient that can distract from the flavor of the beef. In-N-Out's burgers are known to be well seasoned, and the sauce has won over plenty of customers, but when juicy tomato slices command all of the attention, this protein-focused order might be better served tucked inside a lettuce shell.