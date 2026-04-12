Here's The Most Nutritious Burger To Order At In-N-Out
There are six items you can order off of In-N-Out Burger's "Not So Secret" menu, including a grilled cheese or a Triple Triple. Of course, the most famous off-menu adjustment is ordering something "Animal Style," which adds pickles, grilled onions, and extra spread, a sauce that's fairly similar to a Thousand Island dressing. You can get any burger, cheeseburger, or the chain's famous Double-Double this way too. But if you're seeking a healthier alternative to a regular cheeseburger, ordering something "Protein Style" might be your best bet.
For those unfamiliar with the term, this is exactly what a Protein Style order gets you at In-N-Out. It's a simple adjustment, swapping the old-fashioned sponge dough toasted buns for what the company refers to as "hand-leafed" lettuce. "Hand-leafed" simply means that the lettuce is cleaned and pulled apart by hand and helps to ensure quality. And yes, the lettuce-wrapped burger is certainly healthier for you, emphasizing the protein in the burger rather than the carbs in the bun.
The lettuce in question is typically iceberg lettuce, which, although often maligned for having zero nutritional benefits, actually contains a bit of vitamins C, K, and A, as well as small doses of folate and calcium. Iceberg is also practically calorie-free, with a single leaf containing only about one calorie. In-N-Out does offer a tomato wrap, but that's one secret menu item you're better off avoiding.
Protein Style contains less calories and carbs
If you're carb-conscious but still craving an In-N-Out burger, Protein Style is a great option. A hamburger without the classic bun reduces the number of overall calories and significantly cuts down on carbohydrates. A classic Double-Double cheeseburger with onion contains 610 calories, 34 grams of fat, 42 grams of carbohydrates, 9 grams of sugar, and 34 grams of protein. Comparatively, the same burger ordered Protein Style has only 460 calories and 12 grams of carbohydrates, with the fat, sugar, and protein content only varying by a few grams.
If you're looking for other ways to eliminate calories or fat, you could also order your burger without cheese and ask for the special sauce (or spread) on the side. While you could order a very secret off-menu Flying Dutchman, the iceberg lettuce surrounding a protein style burger is essential for the stability of eating the burger. While the lettuce doesn't quite have the same structural integrity as a traditional bun, the leaves do help to keep it all together. However, as someone who orders a Protein Style Double-Double, be warned that these Protein Style burgers are indeed messy and should be eaten with plenty of napkins nearby.