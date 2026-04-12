Here's The Most Nutritious Burger To Order At In-N-Out

There are six items you can order off of In-N-Out Burger's "Not So Secret" menu, including a grilled cheese or a Triple Triple. Of course, the most famous off-menu adjustment is ordering something "Animal Style," which adds pickles, grilled onions, and extra spread, a sauce that's fairly similar to a Thousand Island dressing. You can get any burger, cheeseburger, or the chain's famous Double-Double this way too. But if you're seeking a healthier alternative to a regular cheeseburger, ordering something "Protein Style" might be your best bet.

For those unfamiliar with the term, this is exactly what a Protein Style order gets you at In-N-Out. It's a simple adjustment, swapping the old-fashioned sponge dough toasted buns for what the company refers to as "hand-leafed" lettuce. "Hand-leafed" simply means that the lettuce is cleaned and pulled apart by hand and helps to ensure quality. And yes, the lettuce-wrapped burger is certainly healthier for you, emphasizing the protein in the burger rather than the carbs in the bun.

The lettuce in question is typically iceberg lettuce, which, although often maligned for having zero nutritional benefits, actually contains a bit of vitamins C, K, and A, as well as small doses of folate and calcium. Iceberg is also practically calorie-free, with a single leaf containing only about one calorie. In-N-Out does offer a tomato wrap, but that's one secret menu item you're better off avoiding.