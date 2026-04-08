This Ordering Trick Keeps In-N-Out Animal Style Fries From Getting Soggy

Double Double, Protein Style, Animal Style — these are not cut lines from Shakespeare's "Macbeth," but code words that give you access to In-N-Out Burger's not-so-secret secret menu. "Fries, Animal Style" is one of the most famous item customizations, but also the most prone to sogginess. To get the crispiest In-N-Out fries every time, you need one more modifier: "Well done."

These two words will keep your fries in the fryer longer and come out darker and crispier. This is an especially good treatment for Animal Style fries, because sturdier fries will hold their integrity better under heavy toppings, like melted cheese and grilled onions. Animal Style came from a fateful, magical moment in the 1960s, and it's basically just a pile of their classic fries topped with everything they have available — melted cheese, grilled onions, and the chain's signature spread. (If you're looking for a dupe of the burger spread, check Trader Joe's).

Animal Style fries are rich and salty, sweet and inherently messy — and we love all that about them. But they have a predictable problem. The longer the fries sit under a gooey blanket of toppings, the softer they get. The results are a congealed, difficult-to-eat-without-a-fork mess, which isn't really very "animal style" of them at all. Instead, be sure to order them crispy, which will keep them from this soggy fate.