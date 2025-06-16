Where Did Animal-Style Fries Come From?

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

In-N-Out fries are strangely controversial among customers. The fast-food chain prides itself on making its fries from fresh potatoes cooked only in sunflower oil, no flavorings added. As a result, some people find them a bit too plain in comparison with other fast-food chains — lacking that delicious oomph. It's therefore not surprising at all that a very popular order at In-N-Out is Animal Style fries — those come with a significant flavorful upgrade, featuring two slices of melted cheese, grilled onions, and a heap of the chain's signature sauce. But where did this iteration of the fries get its offbeat name? Funnily enough, it came from loud and mischievous customers.

The origin of the name was revealed in a book titled "The Ins-N-Outs of In-N-Out Burger: The Inside Story of California's First Drive-Through and How it Became a Beloved Cultural Icon," written by Lynsi Snyder, the owner of the chain. Apparently, some customers would regularly wreak havoc while waiting for their orders, so the employees nicknamed them animals because of their unruly behavior — similar to how our parents used to remind us that we don't live in a zoo when shenanigans with the siblings got a bit too out of hand.