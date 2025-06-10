Gordon Ramsay's Favorite Fast Food Chain And What He Orders There

Outspoken food critic Gordon Ramsay can be harsh on broken emulsions and sub-par steaks. But, when it comes to fast food, the chef is singing the praises of the In-N-Out Double-Double burger, animal style. As Ramsay shares in an interview with Premiere Collectibles, "I will literally go to a drive-thru, In-N-Out, and I'll wind the window down, and I'll ask for a Double-Double animal style, and they recognize me and they give me lots of extras. So I just stack them, jump in the backseat, and eat them all." In-N-Out uses 100% USDA ground chuck, and considering Ramsay has named beef chuck as the star ingredient in the perfect burger blend, In-N-Out's recipe is right up his alley. "I love In-N-Out Burger! Honestly!" an enthused Ramsay exclaims. "I just wish they'd open up in bloody England because those drive-thrus are amazing."

The Double-Double is a two-patty burger with American cheese, iceberg lettuce, tomato, onions, and In-N-Out's signature creamy burger sauce. "Animal style" adds a pickle, extra sauce, and grilled onions, and it's a part of the chain's not-so-secret "secret menu." In another 2022 interview with Thrillist, longtime-fan Ramsay remarked, "No offense to my friend Danny Meyer of Shake Shack [the chain's founder], but it's an In-N-Out burger, all the way. Especially when it's freshly cooked and served animal style. Nothing better." For vegetarian foodies, In-N-Out's grilled cheese sando can be ordered animal style, and it includes everything but the beef patties. Folks can order animal style smothered fries, too.