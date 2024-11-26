The Best Meat Blend For Burgers, According To Gordon Ramsay

Celebrity chef extraordinaire Gordon Ramsay makes no secret of his fondness for comfort food. With a range of cooking hacks for everything from fish and chips to beans on toast, Ramsay always seems to find a way to elevate anything to make it amazing.

Advertisement

Ramsay's elevation of comfort foods extends to the classic burger, where his special meat blend creates amazing patties. "The perfect blend is a 70-20-10 ratio — 70% chuck steak, 20% short rib, 10% fat," Ramsay explains in a YouTube short. Ramsay's patented mix is freshly ground and seasoned with onion powder, garlic powder, salt, pepper, and a light dusting of chili flakes.

The next step involves making a hole in the center of the mix, dropping in an egg for use as a binder, and blending it all together. Once blended, the meat is put through a cutter for uniform shaping and an even cook. Once the bun is lightly toasted in a skillet, the burger is cooked with a little oil. Ramsay advises a quick 30-second sear on each side before finishing the burger in the oven for eight minutes.

Advertisement