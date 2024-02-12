Why Dario Cecchini Recommends Adding Bone Marrow To Your Burger Blend - Exclusive

It's safe to say that Dario Cecchini, otherwise titled as "the mad butcher of Tuscany," knows how to make the most out of a cow. As an eighth-generation artisan butcher who rose to international prominence by championing ancestral cooking techniques, Cecchini is widely understood to be an authority in the art of nose-to-tail butchery. When you're this good at your craft, you obviously understand a thing or two about how to make a big impact on the flavor of your food through simple methods. For example, rather than letting bone marrow go to waste (or serving it for diners to scrape out with a poorly shaped spoon), Cecchini employs it in something more casual: his burger blend.

In anticipation of a Taste of Italy event that he will be hosting for the upcoming South Beach Food & Wine Festival, Tasting Table sat down for an exclusive interview with Dario Cecchini. Among other things, we asked the famed butcher why bone marrow is such an important component of his signature burger mix.

"For me, beef marrow is the most noble fat," says Cecchini. "It makes the mix more delicate and more harmonic, so that's my reason. It's an added value that is very important. It also circles back to my philosophy of using every part well."