I'd love to know what you have planned for your dinner at South Beach Wine and Food Festival.

So my idea is that as a butcher, and the experience of my ... family have been butchers for 250 years, and next year will be my 50th year butchering in my own shop.

We have always sought to have respect for and take responsibility for the animals. Seeking always to be responsible carnivores. And so I'll be bringing this perspective. I grew up eating meals my grandmother made. As this is foods that I grew up eating, a small family of butchers, in our own dinner table we were eating the cuts of meat that were the sustainable cuts. Basically, we were eating the leftover cuts.

I didn't eat my first steak until my 18th birthday, it was a birthday steak. So, the first cut that I'll be using will be the dish from the beef shank. It's a cut that's a little more hot, what people might be expecting. From the shank, I'm going make a beautiful brush and then a warm dish made with boiled beef. So after I have used the shank knees to create my boiled beef salad, I will then use the boiled beef that is leftover and create a dish that highlights that. It is a dish that is made from boiled beef and beautiful sweet vegetables. So it will be a night in three parts. Broth, I want beef salad, and my crunchy vegetables. And this will clearly be accompanied by Tuscan beef.

Do you have, especially around beef shank, any particular tips or tricks for how to prepare this cut well for home chefs?

To make the dish I'll be serving, it's super simple. You just have a big pot of water. You take carrots, celery and onions and cut them into chunks. The meat goes into the pot together with the vegetables for about three hours, and then you pull the meat out of its beautiful broth, and you add two pieces, and you leave what you find of the tendons, the cartilage, all of that good stuff. You leave it together with the beef, and you turn it into a warm beef salad, which is once again the onions, carrot, and celery, raw this time, julienned so that it looks pretty for you and it's a beautiful salad.

It's dressed really simply, just a little bit of good olive oil, salt, pepper, and a few drops of white wine vinegar. But that's it. I love serving simple, simple foods that are easy to understand and easy to recreate. I'm a butcher, my work is meat, and it's my job to communicate the simplest way that we can honor the beef, to honor the animal, and to show people that using every part well, from nose to tail, is not difficult because using every part well is my way of giving thanks to the animal for the sacrifice it made. Because I can see that what we are doing is we are killing in order to nourish our own lives. And so we have to give thanks by being careful with what we have.