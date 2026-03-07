The Iconic West Coast Burger Chain That's Still Family-Owned

Ask any West Coaster their favorite burger chain, and they'll probably tell you In-N-Out Burger. With that retro, classic feel to the storefront, the simplified menu of burgers, fries, and shakes, and its major icon status, In-N-Out has been the name on everyone's mouth for nearly 80 years. Decades of history, expansion, and innovation later, the In-N-Out chain is still a family-owned business, even with its multi-billion-dollar worth.

In 1948, Harry Snyder and his new wife, Esther Johnson, opened the first In-N-Out Burger in Baldwin Park, California (and here's what you can still order from In-N-Out's original 1948 menu). Synder and his wife had two children, who in turn had children of their own, which is how the chain still runs in the family today. At first, it was just the two Snyders managing everything for the restaurant, but soon the business became such a success that more In-N-Out locations opened in California. Snyder was a stickler for fresh, high-quality ingredients, often selecting products from local markets himself before cooking them into entrees. Not only was In-N-Out a revolutionary concept in the California food scene, but the chain is often credited as the first modern drive-thru with a two-way speaker box that Snyder invented on his own.