The Iconic West Coast Burger Chain That's Still Family-Owned
Ask any West Coaster their favorite burger chain, and they'll probably tell you In-N-Out Burger. With that retro, classic feel to the storefront, the simplified menu of burgers, fries, and shakes, and its major icon status, In-N-Out has been the name on everyone's mouth for nearly 80 years. Decades of history, expansion, and innovation later, the In-N-Out chain is still a family-owned business, even with its multi-billion-dollar worth.
In 1948, Harry Snyder and his new wife, Esther Johnson, opened the first In-N-Out Burger in Baldwin Park, California (and here's what you can still order from In-N-Out's original 1948 menu). Synder and his wife had two children, who in turn had children of their own, which is how the chain still runs in the family today. At first, it was just the two Snyders managing everything for the restaurant, but soon the business became such a success that more In-N-Out locations opened in California. Snyder was a stickler for fresh, high-quality ingredients, often selecting products from local markets himself before cooking them into entrees. Not only was In-N-Out a revolutionary concept in the California food scene, but the chain is often credited as the first modern drive-thru with a two-way speaker box that Snyder invented on his own.
The Snyder family has always had a hand in In-N-Out's success
In-N-Out Burger popped off throughout the 1950s and '60s, easily solidifying its spot as the hands-down best American burger chain. By 1954, the iconic logo was solidified, and by 1963, the Snyders invested in a patty-making facility to help accommodate the demand for burgers. The '70s were ripe with sponsorships, innovative restaurant updates, cookout events, menu updates, and further expansion into other parts of California. Up until he passed away from lung cancer in 1976, Harry Snyder was heavily involved with his business and proud to operate 18 In-N-Out Burger locations across the state.
The matter of inheritance wasn't a smooth situation for the Snyder family after its patriarch's passing. Of Harry Snyder's two sons, Guy and Rich, the younger son was considered more business savvy, while the older son was labelled a wild card. Rich, the younger of the two, was named president, while Guy was named vice-president. Rich Snyder was president of In-N-Out Burger for almost 20 years, leading the chain through even more updates and expansions throughout the decades, until he died in a tragic plane crash in 1993 with no children of his own. Founder Harry Snyder's wife, Esther, was named president of the company that year. Guy Snyder also tragically passed away in 1999. After several years of difficult business decisions, Lynsi Snyder, Guy Snyder's daughter, assumed her position as president of In-N-Out in 2010 and has led the company ever since (here are 15 facts we learned from In-N-Out President Lynsi Snyder's new book).