Here's What You Can Still Order From In-N-Out's Original 1948 Menu

In a nation where you can get a burger on practically every street corner, people tend to have some strong burger-based opinions. Many are of the belief that In-N-Out is better than Shake Shack and other chain burger joints, and point to how the restaurant generally does away with the bells and whistles and prioritizes fresh ingredients. In-N-Out also keeps its menu simple — so simple that it actually hasn't changed that much from the time it opened in 1948. That means you can still get the burgers, cheeseburgers, fries, and cold drinks it served all those decades ago.

Harry Snyder is the man, the myth, and the legend behind this iconic burger joint, and he started with a wildly simple menu. You can peep the sign at the Original In-N-Out Replica that resides in Baldwin Park, California, but prepare yourself for the painful sticker shock of seeing burgers listed for the price of a single quarter. Oof. That said, the current In-N-Out menu looks almost identical. Aside from the aforementioned items, shake flavor options remain a classic trio of strawberry, vanilla, and chocolate.

While the local In-N-Out manager probably doesn't make daily early morning trips to the grocers and butchers like Snyder did back in the day, the restaurant prides itself in sourcing local and fresh ingredients, and you can taste the difference.

