Fast Food Customers Are Privy To This Menu Trick That's Been Trying To Fool Them For Years

If you are a fast food aficionado, there's a little feeling of excitement every time your favorite restaurant introduces a new menu item. Unfortunately, those new items don't always live up to expectations. Far too often, restaurants try to pull one over on customers by adding a single ingredient, like bacon, or a new sauce to an existing menu item, then presenting it as something new.

In 2019, McDonald's rolled out the Bacon Big Mac, which was just a classic Big Mac with bacon added. The Quarter Pounder got the same bacon upgrade. In 2022, they introduced the Smoky BLT Quarter Pounder, which was, again, a Quarter Pounder with bacon added. Wendy's periodically adds the Big Bacon Classic to its menu, but as many have pointed out, this is just a Dave's Single with bacon added, which you could order any time. Even Taco Bell added a bacon cheeseburger burrito and a BLT taco back in the 1990s, which were just standard items with bacon added.

Every few years, restaurants will just baconify a burger to make it new. A&W claims to have invented the bacon cheeseburger in 1963, and it has obviously remained popular ever since. When bacon isn't enough, there is a second trick many restaurants will rely on to offer a new spin on a classic. But the more often you see these tricks, the less new they feel.