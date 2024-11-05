The Best Way To Assemble A Bacon Burger And Then Take It To The Next Level

Few things are better than a really good burger. Juicy meat, a thick bun, fresh veggies, melted cheese, and crispy bacon come together for a dish that just can't be rivaled. When you're craving that beefy burger, though, nothing is worse than being served one that has a soggy bun, falls apart when you take a bite, or just lacks in flavor. The key to achieving a perfect bacon burger is its assembly — and, of course, its toppings. We spoke to Greg Gatlin, founder of Texas' Gatlin's BBQ and the new Gatlin's Fins & Feathers, who gave us his top tips to make the ultimate bacon burger.

Advertisement

The order of ingredients is key. "My preference to assemble a barbecue bacon burger is starting with your mayo and mustard on the bun, then your lettuce, tomato, pickle, and onion," Gatlin says. This way, the juice of the meat doesn't make the bun soggy. Next up is your patty (preferably with melted cheese), and then the final step before placing the top bun is the bacon. As for toppings, Gatlin suggests "bacon jam, caramelized onion, tomato chutney, barbecue sauce, grilled jalapeños, or chipotle spice rub to elevate your burger's flavor."