The Best Way To Assemble A Bacon Burger And Then Take It To The Next Level
Few things are better than a really good burger. Juicy meat, a thick bun, fresh veggies, melted cheese, and crispy bacon come together for a dish that just can't be rivaled. When you're craving that beefy burger, though, nothing is worse than being served one that has a soggy bun, falls apart when you take a bite, or just lacks in flavor. The key to achieving a perfect bacon burger is its assembly — and, of course, its toppings. We spoke to Greg Gatlin, founder of Texas' Gatlin's BBQ and the new Gatlin's Fins & Feathers, who gave us his top tips to make the ultimate bacon burger.
The order of ingredients is key. "My preference to assemble a barbecue bacon burger is starting with your mayo and mustard on the bun, then your lettuce, tomato, pickle, and onion," Gatlin says. This way, the juice of the meat doesn't make the bun soggy. Next up is your patty (preferably with melted cheese), and then the final step before placing the top bun is the bacon. As for toppings, Gatlin suggests "bacon jam, caramelized onion, tomato chutney, barbecue sauce, grilled jalapeños, or chipotle spice rub to elevate your burger's flavor."
More ideas for a top-notch bacon burger
As for the meat patty itself, all-beef is never a bad thing. If you want to get fancy, though, try a ground beef and lamb mix for an even better burger, or you can even ditch the red meat altogether and opt for a turkey burger. Whatever you choose, be sure not to overmix your burger meat, or you'll end up with tough patties. The bun is arguably the second most important component of a burger; but don't worry, we're not going to suggest you have to whip up your own from scratch for best results.
You can easily upgrade store-bought burger buns with this restaurant trick: Brush them with mayonnaise before toasting them. As Greg Gatlin listed, there are endless topping options for a bacon burger. He covered barbecue, but some of the other absolute best store-bought sauces to elevate a burger include pesto, chimichurri, and teriyaki. If you just can't decide which route to go in terms of flavor, opt for the best of both worlds with a sweet and spicy bacon burger.