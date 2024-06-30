Make Store-Bought Burger Buns Taste Better With This Restaurant-Worthy Trick

In the quest to replicate the ideal restaurant burger, there are many elements that must be individually perfected. Of course, the meat itself is of supreme importance, from choosing the best ground beef to deciding how to season your patties. The toppings and cheese selections also weigh heavily on the outcome of the final product. However, the most overlooked component that makes a significant difference when assembling a burger is the quality of its bun. The bun is, after all, what makes a burger a sandwich. Not only does it help absorb the moisture from the all-important sauces, but a bun's fluffy, lightly crisp texture also impacts every single bite. While you can certainly make your own hamburger buns, no one will fault you for opting for the convenience of the store-bought variety. And they don't have to be bland! You can make your store-bought burger buns taste restaurant-quality with the help of a single condiment: mayonnaise.

You might be used to using butter to achieve supreme toastiness, but mayo deserves a chance. Similarly to butter, the fat from mayo helps it pack a flavorful punch, but it has a more complex flavor and a more easily spreadable consistency. We also discovered in our ultimate showdown between butter and mayonnaise that mayo-slathered bread not only browns more evenly than butter when grilled, but it also has a higher smoke point. This means it can easily handle the high grilling temps and is generally more forgiving.