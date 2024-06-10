13 Unique Toppings For Gourmet Burgers

If you've never had an egg on top of your burger, it may be time to reevaluate your life's priorities. Beef burgers and eggs were made for each other — the sensory delight of a runny yolk oozing down the side of the meat as you tuck in is difficult to beat. Is it messy? Absolutely. Is it worth it? You better believe it!

The best way to use egg as a burger topping is to fry it sunny side up. Not only will you get the visual satisfaction of the yolk on the beef patty, but the fried egg will also sit perfectly on top of the burger, allowing the yolk to self-sauce the dish when it bursts as you take your first bite. Of course, this doesn't mean you can't add other condiments, like ketchup or mayo, which can mingle brilliantly with the vibrant yolk as it makes its way down the burger (and your chin!).

Fried eggs are not the only option if you're not a fan of the flavor or mess involved. Poaching the egg gives a different texture, especially if you cook it slightly longer. You will still get a soft and enjoyable yolk, and it is more likely to stay put on the burger. Scrambled eggs will work in terms of flavor, but it may be a challenge getting them to stay in place. However you cook your eggs, they are a great way to add a rich flavor and texture to your burger.