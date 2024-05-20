Top Your Next Burger With A Helping Of Kimchi For An Elevated Bite
As long as you've got kimchi involved, you can pretty much guarantee your meal won't be bland. Between the sugar, salt, ginger, fish sauce, and gochugaru (Korean chili flakes) included in a Napa cabbage-based kimchi recipe, you've got a condiment that's briny, sour, and spicy all at once. Piling it on top of a burger can be a game-changer. It's not that burgers are boring, per se, but considering how many times you'll see them at poolside barbecues, sports games, and other summer events, you may want to elevate yours the next time around.
Pairing burgers and kimchi isn't necessarily traditional, but it is a tasty combination. Both of these foods contribute a strong umami flavor, so they meld together easily enough — and both are full of juiciness, so you won't end up with a dry meal. You don't have to limit this combination to beef, as the Tasting Table staff proved in this delicious Korean BBQ Beyond Burger. But with just one added ingredient, you can elevate a plain patty into a flavor bomb, including a hefty kick from the gochugaru. Plus, if you normally rely on lettuce for crunch in your burger, kimchi made from Napa cabbage will successfully fill that role.
Boost your burger beyond the kimchi topping
There are quite a few creative ways you can incorporate kimchi into your burger besides simply piling it on top of your patty. But before you get there, be sure to choose a jar that suits your taste buds, since some are spicier than others. Then, drain the portion you're using well to avoid an overly wet burger.
To take a page out of our Beyond burger's book, chop the cabbage up first for easier bites, then layer it over your sauce underneath the top bun. If you want to subdue the bold flavors of kimchi just a tad, you can also stir-fry it on high heat ahead of time, which will caramelize its sugars a little and tone down its taste.
Feel free to elevate your kimchi burger even more by pairing it with other Korean flavors, such as the gochujang-infused barbecue sauce in our recipe that deploys rice wine vinegar, minced garlic, and grated ginger, or use the spicy chili flakes to whip up a spicy mayo — try mixing the kimchi directly into these spreads. And if you want to go the extra mile, lace your patties with complementary flavors like soy sauce and sesame oil. Whether you're serving burgers at a poolside party or backyard barbecue, your guests will be wowed by the delectable switch-up in flavors.