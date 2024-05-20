Top Your Next Burger With A Helping Of Kimchi For An Elevated Bite

There are quite a few creative ways you can incorporate kimchi into your burger besides simply piling it on top of your patty. But before you get there, be sure to choose a jar that suits your taste buds, since some are spicier than others. Then, drain the portion you're using well to avoid an overly wet burger.

To take a page out of our Beyond burger's book, chop the cabbage up first for easier bites, then layer it over your sauce underneath the top bun. If you want to subdue the bold flavors of kimchi just a tad, you can also stir-fry it on high heat ahead of time, which will caramelize its sugars a little and tone down its taste.

Feel free to elevate your kimchi burger even more by pairing it with other Korean flavors, such as the gochujang-infused barbecue sauce in our recipe that deploys rice wine vinegar, minced garlic, and grated ginger, or use the spicy chili flakes to whip up a spicy mayo — try mixing the kimchi directly into these spreads. And if you want to go the extra mile, lace your patties with complementary flavors like soy sauce and sesame oil. Whether you're serving burgers at a poolside party or backyard barbecue, your guests will be wowed by the delectable switch-up in flavors.