Alex Guarnaschelli's Roasted Burger Topping Is A Game-Changer

Whether you are making a DIY classic Shake Shack burger in the privacy of your own kitchen or an easy smash burger, what separates one burger from the next are the toppings you use to dress them up. There are plenty of offbeat burger toppings out there, but Alex Guarnaschelli's roasted burger topping is a game-changer. During an episode of "The Kitchen," the co-host revealed that she uses a roasted mirepoix to top her burgers, creating a sweet, aromatic, delicious topping that is not among your usual suspects.

Mirepoix, a seasoning base you should always have in your freezer for your favorite soups and stew recipes, is comprised of finely chopped carrots, onions, and celery. There are generally two times more onions in the mix than carrots or celery, but Guarnaschelli uses a 1:1:1 ratio of these veggies, opting for red onions instead of the traditional white, which gives her mirepoix a balance of each veggie's flavor.