For Even Better Burger, Mix In Some Ground Lamb With Your Beef

A burger is made from ground beef, right? The answer to that is simultaneously yes, sometimes, and not always. Meats other than beef increasingly crop up in the guise of "burgers," meaning ground meat tucked inside a bun, slathered with condiments, and topped with all kinds of deliciousness. They include ground turkey, bison, and even plant-based burger alternatives. Wherever you land on the scale of burger devotion, there's an option you may have overlooked.

Fortunately, Tasting Table tapped into the culinary wisdom of Wissam Baki, executive chef of Amal Miami, for some better-burger ideas. Specifically, Baki shares insights culled from his journey from Beirut to Miami, where he now heads up the kitchen and Lebanese food menu at Amal. Burgers are noticeably absent at Amal, but the restaurant definitely embraces meat. In fact, the menu features a meat blend in its kefta and pistachio kababs — one the chef unsurprisingly recommends for anyone cooking burgers, whether professionally or in home kitchen and backyard grills.

"I recommend blending 75% beef with 25% lamb," Baki reveals. "This combination enhances the texture and tempers the robust flavor of the lamb." While lamb is considered a gamey meat with earthy undertones, it pairs perfectly with ground beef, adding depth and richness to the somewhat bland taste of standard burger meat. It's notable that the Amal Miami menu specifies "minced" beef and lamb in its kababs, rather than the mistakenly interchangeable "ground" term for American-style burgers; that's a distinction worth highlighting.