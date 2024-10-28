15 Absolute Best Store-Bought Sauces To Elevate Your Burger

There's arguably nothing more American than a satisfying burger, dripping in grease, served straight from the grill. If you've indulged in one of these burgers at a backyard barbecue, or from the comfort of your home kitchen, chances are you've probably adorned it with classic burger toppings — the ketchup, the mustard, the relish. Did you hear me yawn?

I won't sit here and discount the value that these classic condiments have, but I will venture to say that there are more flavorful options out there. And the best thing is, you won't need to make an emulsion or dirty a ton of different kitchen tools when you try making them yourself. Rather, all you need to do is take a walk down your grocery store's sauce aisle to find a unique accompaniment for your burger, regardless of whether you're set on a beef, poultry, or plant-based patty.

In order to concoct this list of the best unconventional store-bought sauces to elevate your burgers, I relied on my own personal experience working with plant-based burgers, as well as expert advice from chef Winnie Lee of Smoke Queen Barbecue, recipe developer Sara Ayesh from White Kitchen Red Wine, and chef Sean Martin from Vindulge. Get your grill (and sauce) on with these tasty and simple suggestions.

