15 Absolute Best Store-Bought Sauces To Elevate Your Burger

There's arguably nothing more American than a satisfying burger, dripping in grease, served straight from the grill. If you've indulged in one of these burgers at a backyard barbecue, or from the comfort of your home kitchen, chances are you've probably adorned it with classic burger toppings — the ketchup, the mustard, the relish. Did you hear me yawn?
I won't sit here and discount the value that these classic condiments have, but I will venture to say that there are more flavorful options out there. And the best thing is, you won't need to make an emulsion or dirty a ton of different kitchen tools when you try making them yourself. Rather, all you need to do is take a walk down your grocery store's sauce aisle to find a unique accompaniment for your burger, regardless of whether you're set on a beef, poultry, or plant-based patty.
In order to concoct this list of the best unconventional store-bought sauces to elevate your burgers, I relied on my own personal experience working with plant-based burgers, as well as expert advice from chef Winnie Lee of Smoke Queen Barbecue, recipe developer Sara Ayesh from White Kitchen Red Wine, and chef Sean Martin from Vindulge. Get your grill (and sauce) on with these tasty and simple suggestions.
Tzatziki
Tzatziki is a spread that I have come to know and love over the years. This creamy, satisfying condiment is made with a base of Greek yogurt, accented with a subtle crunch from the cucumbers, hint of fresh flavor from chopped dill and garlic, and a burst of acidity from the lemon juice. It's one of those spreads that you don't really need an excuse to eat; it can be served alongside some pita, tucked into a gyro, or enjoyed with a plate of crudités for a subtle, yet satisfying, appetizer.
Tzatziki works on a range of burger types because it offers a satisfyingly fresh mouthfeel, kiss of herbs, and creamy, decadent bite. Despite being made of a very fatty base, tzatziki is one of those condiments that's light enough to add to an already hefty burger. In other words, it won't weigh you down like another type of sauce would. Rather, it will uplift a vegan, chicken, turkey, lamb, or beef burger to new heights.
This Mediterranean dip can be found in the deli sections of most grocery stores. You may even find a vegan version of it in the aisles of your local Trader Joe's.
Italian dressing
Italian dressing is one of those store-bought dressings that you keep on hand for more than just salad. For one, you may consider adding it to your next pasta salad recipe to give it a bright, acidic flavor. Or, drizzle it on a batch of garlic bread for a side dish you'll never forget about.
Italian dressing can improve the flavor of your burgers, too. Recipe developer Sara Ayesh recommends using it on your next sandwich to imbue it with next-level flavors. She shares that this ingredient already contains some of the same components you'd find in other sauces — like garlic, lemon juice, and vinegar. "These universal flavors pair really well with all kinds of protein options," she says.
If you're considering what Italian dressing to add to your burger, I recommend selecting one with a decent flavor that you wouldn't mind getting a mouthful of. An overly acidic dressing, or one that is too thin, won't be pleasant on top of a burger or a soft bun. Instead, you'll want to select a dressing that offers a comprehensive, satisfying mouthfeel (like a creamy variety) that you can pair with toppings like arugula, roasted red peppers, and shaved Parmesan — per Ayesh's suggestion.
Toum
Toum might be a sauce that you're not entirely familiar with. But, once you buy a container of it from a grocery store like Trader Joe's, you'll see why this is one of the brand's best dips.
While toum, a creamy garlic spread, may not be available at every single grocery store, it's worth stocking up on if you make a pilgrimage to TJ's. This sauce is rather simple; it's made with only garlic, oil, lemon juice, and salt. But the result is a sauce that walks a thin line between being called a "dip" and a "spread." In that same vein, you'll be surprised by how unctuous this sauce can make your burgers, whether you're opting for a lighter base made with chicken or turkey, or a heavy beef-based burger.
Toum would be excellent paired with similar aromatic toppings, including caramelized onions — since the sweetness can play off the garlic. Just be advised that this sauce is very, very thick, so you don't need a ton of it to really get a sense of its texture and flavor.
B*tchin' Sauce
Oh B*tchin' Sauce, how I love you so. And before you ask, no, this is not me trying to find a loophole to use an expletive in an article. It's actually the name of a gluten-free and vegan almond-based spread that's out-of-this-world good.
While this product is technically a dip, it could just as easily take on the role of a burger sauce. It comes in several varieties, including the original (made with lemon and garlic), cilantro chili, and even Bombay. But, the most common sauce you'll see on store shelves with this label is the all-too-popular chipotle. I'll admit, the first time I tried this sauce, I was wholly underprepared for the flavor it offers. The creamy chipotle dip was tongue-tinglingly hot, and it delivers more on the "spicy" promise than so many of the other products I've sampled.
This sauce is ideal for someone craving a hot, spicy burger, but also someone who wants a little bit of a creamier mouthfeel to their sandwich. You could easily use it as a substitute for aioli — and I honestly think it packs a more serious punch than the spiciest, mayo-based spread you can whip up.
Chimichurri
Chimichurri might not be a sauce you're too familiar with — especially if you don't venture too much into grilled meats and South American cooking. But, it really should be at the top of your list of sauces to add to your burger.
Think of chimichurri as a saucy vehicle for fresh herbs; it often has parsley or cilantro in it, along with a hint of lemon juice. "The chimichurri adds both acidity and a brightness of flavor that offsets a good ground beef burger or can add great texture to a turkey burger," says chef Sean Martin. He suggests complementing this herby spread with pickled onions and a milder cheese, like provolone. You could also tune up the spice level in this spread by adding in some crushed jalapeños — which would offer even more crunch to your burger.
You can find chimichuri with other deli items at the store. This summery condiment is a great fit for an array of different burgers; just be sure to save a little extra for your next steak dinner, too.
Pesto
I'm the kind of person who will unabashedly put pesto on everything I can. Sandwiches? Great. Gnocchi? Even better. Burgers? Why the heck not?
Burgers really crave those fresh herbs, so it's no surprise that this is an excellent sauce to add to your next beef, poultry, lamb, or veggie burger. Besides these herbs, you'll also get a subtle hint of other flavors, including garlic, Parmesan, and lemon juice. Of course, you'll need to select a high-quality store-bought pesto for your sandwich. Like finding a good cooking wine, you should always select a pesto that tastes good solo before you schmear it on your burger.
Pesto can give your burger a luxurious feel, but you'll want to find excellent items to pair it with. For one, you may consider adding some caramelized onions since the sweetness of the alliums plays off the herbs. Or, try to add some roasted garlic to the patty itself to offer a similar sweetness.
Romesco
Romesco may not be a sauce that you immediately think of when you visit your local grocery store. But I promise, if you look hard enough, you will indeed find it — and it will be wholly worth it.
Romesco sauce is often made with ingredients like roasted red peppers and tomatoes, almonds, and garlic. As you can imagine, the subtle smokiness of this sauce is an excellent companion to grilled meats — including burgers. Historically, romesco sauce has been used as a companion to fish — which would make it an excellent spread for your salmon burger, too.
When working with this sauce, be advised that the flavor is rather strong. However, it's in good company with other burger toppings that allow the garlicky, nutty, and charred flavor of this sauce to shine. Stick with Spanish-inspired flavors and add a slice of manchego cheese. Or, add extra roasted red peppers and grilled tomatoes to the top of your patty instead to highlight the flavors already in the sauce.
Ranch dressing
Ranch ... as a burger sauce? You might find folks dipping pizza into it, but what makes it a decent burger topping?
Fear not; I'm not confusing a burger for a leafy green salad or a greasy slice of cheese pizza. In reality, ranch makes an excellent topping for your burger because it has the bright, acidic notes from ingredients like buttermilk and vinegar, along with the smooth, creamy mouthfeel from its other components. It's really a decadent dressing, but it's also one that's simple enough to get from the grocery store's dressing aisle. You don't even have to stick to the basic ranch dressing flavor; you can find a variety that's more garlicky or spicy to use for your patty instead.
Ranch dressing can replace the aioli on a classic burger. Try pairing it with basic condiments, like lettuce, tomato, and onions, to allow its flavor to shine. And if you consider yourself someone who's ranch obsessed, you may even want to try adding a packet of dried ranch seasoning to your ground meat blend to imbue it with flavor.
Zhoug
Trader Joe's is a store that's no stranger to the world of weird, wonderful, and funky sauces, and zhoug is one of those that you might walk past and not think twice about. But, if you did, you'd be sadly missing out on an excellent herbaceous sauce that can really upgrade your burger: zhoug (aka zhug). This green sauce, which originated in Yemen, comes with a spicy kick — courtesy of green chiles, cumin, cardamom, and a bunch of cilantro. It's like pesto and chimichurri's distant cousin that appears at family events from time to time.
Zhoug is in good company with an array of different burger patties, including lamb or falafel burgers. You could also stick with the traditional beef burger and layer it up with cooling toppings, like spinach and cucumber. The goal here is to balance the flavor for a bite that's not overwhelmingly hot, and also brimming with diverse textures. You could also cool things off by adding a schmear of tzatziki to the burger, since the Greek yogurt will mellow the zhoug's heat.
Whipped feta dip
Sometimes, you want to enjoy a little less of a heat-forward bite on your sandwich. Don't worry — we totally get it. This is the perfect opportunity to bring in whipped feta dip to the party. This product, which is sold by brands like Athenos, is a great way to introduce the salty, briny flavor of feta without going through the arduous process of breaking down a block with your fingers and sprinkling it on your sandwich — only to have it fall onto your plate rather than go into your mouth. Whipped feta isn't as dry as regular feta; since it's mixed with milk, it has a slightly creamier mouthfeel.
There are tons of different ways to use whipped feta on a burger. Lamb, turkey, and chicken are all patty bases that could benefit from the fatty flavor of this dip. Try harnessing other bright, piquant toppings for your feta burgers including pickled red onions, arugula, and pesto.
Ssamjang
If you don't find yourself cooking Korean food all too often, you may not find yourself reaching for a jar of ssamjang anytime soon. But it's one worth exploring. Essentially, this sauce contains all of the umami-rich ingredients you could ever want in a spreadable form. Not only does it offer a hot mouthfeel, thanks to the gochujang, but the salty-savory miso and nutty sesame oil will balance out this spread. While you could source out the ingredients at your local store (or ethnic market) to make it yourself, you can also purchase a jar of it from the international aisle of many major grocery stores.
As expected, it's best to use this spread for Asian-inspired burgers in the same flavor family. You may also need to mellow out the flavors of it by mixing it with mayonnaise and transforming it into an aioli. This will allow you to more readily spread in on your bun. You can use an abundance of other toppings for your ssamjang burgers, too; just make sure you're mindful of how salty and umami-rich this condiment can be. For example, acidic ingredients, like kimchi, can help mellow out the savoriness and introduce some piquantness to your sandwich.
Pimento cheese
Classic pimento cheese is a Southern staple. But luckily, you won't have to dig out your grandmother's recipe to get your hands on this cheesy, savory spread; a trip to the grocery store's prepared foods aisle will suffice.
Pimento cheese might seem like an odd accompaniment to burgers, but you have to think of it more as a sum of its parts. Bacon, mayonnaise, and cheddar cheese are three ingredients that are no stranger to burgers, so there's no reason why you couldn't add a thick schmear to your fresh-off-the-grill patty for a similar effect. It just has a little more toothsome mouthfeel because the bulk of the dip is made of cream cheese.
Anyone who has enjoyed a spoonful or two of pimento cheese can tell you how thick and dense it is. So, that being said, you won't want to be too heavy-handed when you add it to your sandwich. Stick to light toppings that can add a bit of reprieve from the heaviness of this condiment. For one, you may want to try adding a thin layer of pickles or crunchy lettuce to offset the richness.
Teriyaki or stir-fry sauce
That bottle of stir-fry sauce lurking in your cabinet is good for more than just your DIY takeout night. Store-bought stir fry sauce is one of my personal favorite ingredients to use to elevate plant-based burgers because it's chock-full of all of the individual components you'd need to build a sauce — there's something sweet, savory, acidic, and often spicy in every bottle.
A stroll down the stir-fry sauce aisle will reveal an array of pre-made options available for you to purchase. A teriyaki burger sauce, for example, would be great paired with grilled pineapple and a medium-rare beef burger. Add a buttered, toasted brioche bun, and you have a winning combination. Or, if you have General Tso's sauce, consider pairing it with a chicken burger and topping it with hearty accompaniments like sauteed onions and peppers. I find that General Tso's has a bright kick of chili heat to it, which is perfect for anyone craving a little bit of unconventional spice from their sandwich.
Salsa
Although salsa, like many of the sauces on this list, walks a thin tightrope between being called a "dip" and a "sauce," I still think it warrants a spot on this list. Salsa can bring an element of freshness to your burgers and act as a vector for both acidity and herbs like cilantro. Plus, considering the sheer variety of different store-bought salsas that you have to choose from, you're bound to find one that fits your spice tolerance and ideal texture. You may consider purchasing one that deviates from the traditional salsa ingredients, too. For example, a mango salsa could add a subtle hint of sweetness to a pork burger, while guacasalsa (aka avocado salsa) can offer that refreshing, fatty mouthfeel — without skimping on salsa's acidic flavor.
Typically, salsa is well-acquainted with other Tex-Mex burger toppings and bases. I personally like to use it as a topping for a black bean-based burger because the acidity and brightness balance out the heaviness (and mealiness) of the legumes.
Chili crisp
Chili crisp is one condiment that's achieved its fair share of internet fame. Chef Winnie Lee uses this popular spread, which has a tongue-tingling balance of spicy and fatty, for her burgers. She starts with a blend of chuck and brisket and adds this condiment directly into the meat itself. "Even though the chili crisp oil pairs well with all types of meats, I personally think it's excellent with beef," Lee says. "It gives a good balance of salinity and heat to the beef, but more importantly, it adds a new level of umami to the burger patties that is absolutely delicious, unique, and unexpected."
You don't just have to stick to adding chili crisp to your burger; you may also want to consider adding it as a topping for your patty as well. A squirt of Kewpie mayo, which has an eggier richness than the plain stuff, is a great option for your sandwich. Just be sure to go light with this seasoning, as it is quite flavorful. Chef Lee suggests capping the mix-in out at 1 tablespoon of chili crisp per pound of beef. Meanwhile, you may only want to add enough to taste it on top of your burger, since your taste buds will get an immediate hit of it.