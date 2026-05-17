Everyone Has An Opinion On Five Guys These Days — And Most Of Them Are Wrong

In February of 2021, after living in Bratislava, Slovakia, for about seven months, I traveled with some friends to Edinburgh, Scotland. I was pumped. I had never been to Scotland before, and I wanted to see every sight and eat every must-try Scottish dish I could get my hands on. So, I (bag)piped up to my friends and asked, "Okay, where are we eating?" The group looked at each other, then at me, and without hesitation said, "Five Guys!"

At first, I was shocked. But after a minute of thinking about it, I couldn't blame them. Five Guys is awesome, and perhaps I had been taking it for granted when I was still living stateside. Just like me, they wanted to experience all that this new city had to offer, and that happened to include something they had never had before: Five Guys. I got myself a Little Bacon Cheeseburger, arguably one of the best chain bacon cheeseburgers out there, and a bag of fries and tucked in. And you know what? It was perfect.

So, what is it about Five Guys that doesn't just make it delicious, but also worth traveling for? For me, it's a lot of little things. Any restaurant can make a good burger and fries, but Five Guys has created an experience that makes it something genuinely worth looking forward to. A burger and fries isn't a meal I eat every day. It's a treat. And when I want that treat to be a memorable one, I'm going for Five Guys whenever possible. And despite all of the negative things folks have to say about the casual chain, there are so many things to love about it.