10 Popular Scottish Dishes You Need To Try At Least Once

Haggis is, without a doubt, one of Scotland's most iconic foods. It is the country's national dish, often enjoyed on Burns Night. The countrywide celebration is held every year in honor of the Scottish poet, Robert Burns, who wrote the poem "Address to a Haggis" in 1786. It's not known exactly when Scottish people started eating haggis, but the dish likely evolved over time from Viking recipes.

While it is still beloved across Scotland, haggis is more than a little controversial elsewhere. It has been banned in the U.S. for more than 50 years, due to the lungs in the recipe. Yep, haggis is made with lungs. Sheep's lungs, to be specific, as well as liver and heart, which is mixed with beef suet, oatmeal, spices, and onions. All of this is then packed and boiled in another organ: sheep stomach.

It doesn't sound appetizing on paper, but many who have tried it say it is a pleasant mix of meaty, crumbly, savory, and spicy. If you're in Scotland, haggis is a must-try. But no need to worry if you're not all that into organs. Nowadays, it's also possible to find plant-based versions of the Scottish classic, stuffed with portobello mushrooms or vegetables instead.