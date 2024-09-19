The Medieval Origins Of Cock-A-Leekie Soup

When it comes to traditional Scottish food, the national dish of haggis is probably front and center in most people's minds (possibly due in part to the shock value). But if you ever attend a Burns Night celebration, you'll be presented with a bowl of cock-a-leekie soup, a comforting broth of chicken and leeks thickened with oatmeal or rice, perfect for staving off the Scottish winter.

Cock-a-leekie is considered the national soup of Scotland, and little wonder why — the Scots have been eating it in one form or another since the 16th century. The first recorded instance in the country was in 1598, though it's thought to have made its way over from France during the time of the alliance between the two countries. As the soup entered the local repertoire the French onions were replaced by leeks, which grow abundantly in Scotland.

It wasn't until 1737 that we get the first reference to the soup's memorable name, when the accounts book of Orchtertyre House recorded a dinner of "cockie leekie". You'll probably come across all kinds of spellings for the dish including, cocky leeky, cock o leekie, and now cock-a-leekie as standard.