The Biggest Burger Chain In The US Isn't Worth The Price, According To Customers
Despite inflation not being at the highs it was a few years ago, restaurant prices are still frustrating consumers, and no company in the country has been angering fans quite like America's biggest burger chain. Yes we are talking about McDonald's, which is so dominant in serving the most American of food that it has become an international symbol of the U.S. itself. According to data from QSR, with over 13,000 locations in the country, it beats number two and three, Burger King and Wendy's, combined, and more than doubles their combined sales by itself, too. Yet that runaway success hasn't come without issues, as many customers now see it as an ever increasing symbol of corporate greed.
Fan boards on places like Reddit have been full of angry customers for years now. Threads with titles like "Any real "value" is GONE!," and "Why is McDonald's so expensive now?" pop up monthly, with former fans venting frustration over just how much McDonald's prices have increased in a short time. One customer sums up the angry feelings of so many people, saying "Virtually the only thing me and my friends get from McDonald's these days is stuff that's on the buy one get one for a dollar menu or coffee. No way in hell I can justify a "value" meal when I can get a real burger or sub with a side of fries for the same price at my local pizza/sandwich place."
And it is not hard to understand where these frustrations are coming from. While the cost of running restaurants has increased substantially since 2020, McDonald's price increases have gone above and beyond others.
McDonald's customers are frustrated with the massive price jumps of the past decade
The numbers for McDonald's are pretty sobering. According to data from Visual Capitalist, since 2014 McDonald's average item increased in price 100%. And many increased more, with medium fries going from $1.59 to $3.79, a 138% increase, while a McDouble increased 168%, from $1.19 to $3.19. That is well above the rate of inflation over that time, and almost double the rate tracked for other national burger chains. Even post-pandemic McDonald's outpaced most restaurants. By the company's own admission its prices increased 40% on average from 2019 to 2024, but average restaurant prices overall only increased 31%.
Normally food service is subject to some sympathy when it comes to raising prices, because restaurants are usually very low margin businesses, which means any increase in costs must be followed by increases in price. But that doesn't apply to McDonalds. While your average restaurant has margins of only 3-6%, McDonald's profit margins in recent years have consistently been above 30%. That's high enough to make the burger chain one of the most profitable companies in the world of any type, even beating the margins of tech behemoths like Apple and Netflix.
Still, the chain isn't immune to frustration over prices. McDonald's saw same-stores sales stagnate or drop for an extended period in 2024 and 2025, which led directly to the company bringing back value meals to try and woo back customers who tired of high prices. It shows the biggest weapon against fast food inflation isn't writing online. It's taking your money elsewhere.