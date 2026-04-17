The Biggest Burger Chain In The US Isn't Worth The Price, According To Customers

Despite inflation not being at the highs it was a few years ago, restaurant prices are still frustrating consumers, and no company in the country has been angering fans quite like America's biggest burger chain. Yes we are talking about McDonald's, which is so dominant in serving the most American of food that it has become an international symbol of the U.S. itself. According to data from QSR, with over 13,000 locations in the country, it beats number two and three, Burger King and Wendy's, combined, and more than doubles their combined sales by itself, too. Yet that runaway success hasn't come without issues, as many customers now see it as an ever increasing symbol of corporate greed.

Fan boards on places like Reddit have been full of angry customers for years now. Threads with titles like "Any real "value" is GONE!," and "Why is McDonald's so expensive now?" pop up monthly, with former fans venting frustration over just how much McDonald's prices have increased in a short time. One customer sums up the angry feelings of so many people, saying "Virtually the only thing me and my friends get from McDonald's these days is stuff that's on the buy one get one for a dollar menu or coffee. No way in hell I can justify a "value" meal when I can get a real burger or sub with a side of fries for the same price at my local pizza/sandwich place."

And it is not hard to understand where these frustrations are coming from. While the cost of running restaurants has increased substantially since 2020, McDonald's price increases have gone above and beyond others.