Why So Many Restaurants End Up Going Bankrupt

Last year saw a wave of big bankruptcies in the restaurant industry, which has a lot of customers wondering: What's going on? When just one or two places go bankrupt, people understand that's just the cost of doing business. Places go into debt (or make mistakes) and pay the price. But when dozens of big name chain restaurants go bankrupt after being successful for years — and, all at the same time — diners understand something bigger is going on. It's not just chains that are struggling, either. Many major cities are also seeing waves of closures when it come to local eateries, with restaurants declaring bankruptcy 50% more in 2024. It turns out that even in a famously difficult industry, the wide range of rising costs and uncertain economy of the last few years have made running a restaurant even more volatile.

No one, single thing sinks a restaurant. But, over the last five years, the industry has been facing heat from all angles. The biggest issue is one customers have also noticed the most: inflation. The cost of food and labor are the two biggest expenses for a restaurant, representing an average of about 66% of total business costs. Since 2020, supply chain disruptions have increased the cost of food by about 24%, meanwhile a shortage of labor has driven up wages for workers by a similar amount. These are both brutal jumps in restaurants' most important areas, but they are just the beginning.