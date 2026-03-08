We're Feeling Pretty Nostalgic For These 2016 McDonald's Prices Right About Now

Ten years can pass by in the blink of an eye. Looking back at 2016, it's hard to believe that was the year Beyoncé dropped "Lemonade," the Marvel heroes started beefing with each other in "Captain America: Civil War," and that a Big Mac Extra Value Meal at McDonald's cost less than $8. *Record scratch* Wait, there's no way that the meal has gone up over 50% in price in only 10 years, is there?

Unfortunately, it's true; the meal retails for $11.99 (in Jersey City, New Jersey) today. While Queen Bey had some tracks and Tom Holland's first appearance as Spiderman was exciting in the moment, we clearly didn't spend enough time appreciating the low prices at the Golden Arches.

A quick look through McDonald's prices from 2016 is making us long for a not-too-distant past that was easier on our pocketbooks. When we tried every McDonald's burger and named the Quarter Pounder with Cheese the champion, we weren't deterred by its $7.99 price tag. But that burger in 2016? It cost just $4.85. And if you think that's a deal, you could grab it with medium fries and a drink for $7.41. The entire Extra Value Meal cost less in 2016 than a solo burger today — please take us back.