We're Feeling Pretty Nostalgic For These 2016 McDonald's Prices Right About Now
Ten years can pass by in the blink of an eye. Looking back at 2016, it's hard to believe that was the year Beyoncé dropped "Lemonade," the Marvel heroes started beefing with each other in "Captain America: Civil War," and that a Big Mac Extra Value Meal at McDonald's cost less than $8. *Record scratch* Wait, there's no way that the meal has gone up over 50% in price in only 10 years, is there?
Unfortunately, it's true; the meal retails for $11.99 (in Jersey City, New Jersey) today. While Queen Bey had some tracks and Tom Holland's first appearance as Spiderman was exciting in the moment, we clearly didn't spend enough time appreciating the low prices at the Golden Arches.
A quick look through McDonald's prices from 2016 is making us long for a not-too-distant past that was easier on our pocketbooks. When we tried every McDonald's burger and named the Quarter Pounder with Cheese the champion, we weren't deterred by its $7.99 price tag. But that burger in 2016? It cost just $4.85. And if you think that's a deal, you could grab it with medium fries and a drink for $7.41. The entire Extra Value Meal cost less in 2016 than a solo burger today — please take us back.
How have prices changed so much in only 10 years?
Before we get too excited about the amazing deals we could score at McDonald's back in 2016, let's look at the main reason prices are so much higher today: inflation. Taking out the economic disruption of the COVID-19 pandemic starting in 2021, inflation rose in the United States at a rate between 1-4% each year since 2000 (via US Inflation Counter). This means that even in the best of times that Quarter Pounder meal would have gone up in price, just not by as much. When we factor in inflation, including the markedly higher rates since 2021, the burger that cost $4.85 in 2016 should only cost $6.59 today, meaning inflation is not the only culprit.
During the period between 2019 through 2024, McDonald's saw significant prices increases from their suppliers, driving costs up. For example, the cost to make its beloved breakfast sandwich, the Egg McMuffin, rose 23%, according to The Washington Post. Another potential factor is that wages and benefits for employees have increased since 2021, due to a combination of corporate policy and higher minimum wages across the nation. All that being said, prices at McDonald's rose at a rate of 40% during this period, so there may still be other factors at play.
While it would be nice to go back and grab a 10-piece box of McNuggets for $5.75 or a Cheeseburger Happy Meal for under $4, we simply don't have the technology. But we can order the over-the-top Big Arch burger in 2026, so at least we've got that going for us.