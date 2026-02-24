McDonald's Is Finally Bringing Its Most Over-The-Top Burger To The US
If you love McDonald's Big Macs but have recently found yourself wishing for something a little... bigger, there's great news for you. McDonald's is introducing a new-to-the-U.S. menu item that will shock your taste buds. The fast food giant just announced that it's bringing its Big Arch Burger to the U.S. for a limited time starting on March 3, 2026.
So how does the Big Arch compare to the other McDonald's burgers on the menu? It features two ¼ pound beef patties, three slices of white cheddar cheese, crispy and slivered onions, lettuce, and pickles on a toasted sesame and poppy seed bun. It's adorned with McDonald's Big Arch Sauce, which is a combo of mustard, ketchup, and pickle relish. Each Big Arch burger is around 1,057 calories and contains 67 grams of fat and 57 grams of protein, making it an ideal post-workout meal.
American fans are eagerly anticipating this new release, especially after seeing reviews from lucky customers overseas over the past two years, as well as from customers in test markets at Chicago McDonalds locations in 2025. In an Instagram post on February 22, 2026, @snackolator posted a preview of the burger, and hundreds of McDonald's fans haven't been shy about sharing their feelings in the comments. One said, "I'm embarrassed by how excited I am."
The Big Arch has been a fan-favorite menu item outside of the U.S. for a while
McDonald's first introduced the Big Arch in test markets in Germany, Canada, and Portugal in 2024. The company then rolled it out to France and the U.K. in 2025 as a limited-edition menu item. However, as of January 2026, it has been added to the permanent menu at restaurants across the U.K. and Ireland.
McDonald's hasn't yet announced how much the Big Arch will cost in the U.S., but the sandwich alone costs £8.79 in the U.K., with a medium meal ringing up at £10.69. That means it could range from $8 to $11 for diners in America. The Big Arch burger is just one part of a 2026 McDonald's menu shakeup, with the company announcing the release of a line of hot honey menu items, including the Hot Honey McCrispy, Snack Wrap, and Sausage Egg Biscuit, as well as the return of its seasonal Shamrock Shake and Oreo Shamrock McFlurry. The company is relying on this new menu, as well as re-releases of rare, vintage Happy Meal toys and the popularity of McDonald's secret menu items to increase sales in 2026.