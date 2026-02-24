McDonald's Is Finally Bringing Its Most Over-The-Top Burger To The US

If you love McDonald's Big Macs but have recently found yourself wishing for something a little... bigger, there's great news for you. McDonald's is introducing a new-to-the-U.S. menu item that will shock your taste buds. The fast food giant just announced that it's bringing its Big Arch Burger to the U.S. for a limited time starting on March 3, 2026.

So how does the Big Arch compare to the other McDonald's burgers on the menu? It features two ¼ pound beef patties, three slices of white cheddar cheese, crispy and slivered onions, lettuce, and pickles on a toasted sesame and poppy seed bun. It's adorned with McDonald's Big Arch Sauce, which is a combo of mustard, ketchup, and pickle relish. Each Big Arch burger is around 1,057 calories and contains 67 grams of fat and 57 grams of protein, making it an ideal post-workout meal.

American fans are eagerly anticipating this new release, especially after seeing reviews from lucky customers overseas over the past two years, as well as from customers in test markets at Chicago McDonalds locations in 2025. In an Instagram post on February 22, 2026, @snackolator posted a preview of the burger, and hundreds of McDonald's fans haven't been shy about sharing their feelings in the comments. One said, "I'm embarrassed by how excited I am."