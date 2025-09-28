Why In-N-Out Changed The Rules On One Of Its Most Popular Secret Menu Items

In-N-Out's secret menu is one of the worst-kept secrets in fast food, complete with a "Not So Secret Menu" page on its website that openly encourages customers to try new combinations. Beyond that, there's also the deeper layer of truly hidden items you may not have heard of — Frankenstein-esque creations you won't find on the menu or the site, but that regulars know to ask for. In other words, the chain does more than just tolerate off-menu culture; it actively celebrates it. Having said that, even In-N-Out has its limits. Recently, it had to change the rules on one of its most popular secret items — the Flying Dutchman. SF Gate reported the change after customers started exploiting a glaring loophole: they could get the same thing at a massive discount by simply ordering the component parts separately.

The off-menu item is a high-protein fast food item that is basically two beef patties with two slices of cheese in between. Ordered as the Flying Dutchman, it costs about $5.50 (prices vary by location). However, by simply ordering two single patties and a couple of cheese slices, customers could get the exact same thing for closer to $3.40. That's 40% less than the menu price! In-N-Out took notice of this menu hack, and in March this year, the chain announced in an internal memo that it would adjust the pricing of single patties and cheese slices so they added up to the cost of a Flying Dutchman.