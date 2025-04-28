This Is The Best Fast Food Secret Menu For Protein Lovers

There are times when having an ultra meaty meal can be a challenge. Perhaps you're a busy individual and eating a home-cooked meal isn't on the menu for the day. You then realize you're not going to hit your protein goals — but fret not, for ol' reliable Wendy's has your back.

Instead of opting for the spicy chicken sandwich or the classic Baconator, turn to Wendy's secret menu. Boasting a plethora of mountainous meats, Wendy's secret menu is stockpiled with unique iterations of their famous burgers — all with exponentially sized protein portions. Perhaps the most notable secret menu item is the T-Rex Burger, which comes with either six, nine, or even 12 patties (and that includes a slice of cheese per patty)! And if the workers are befuddled with your request, just order several Dave's Triples and stack 'em up on your lonesome.

If 12 patties are overkill, there are plenty of other options. Dial things down by getting the Grand Slam Burger, which is just four beef patties instead. Moreover, the Barnyard Burger offers a sampler pack of Wendy's meats — consisting of spicy chicken, bacon, ham, cheese, and a beef patty. Looking for something in between? Try the Quadruple Baconator, featuring four beef patties along with four respective servings of bacon. No matter what you order, your protein portions will undoubtedly exceed expectations.