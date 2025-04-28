This Is The Best Fast Food Secret Menu For Protein Lovers
There are times when having an ultra meaty meal can be a challenge. Perhaps you're a busy individual and eating a home-cooked meal isn't on the menu for the day. You then realize you're not going to hit your protein goals — but fret not, for ol' reliable Wendy's has your back.
Instead of opting for the spicy chicken sandwich or the classic Baconator, turn to Wendy's secret menu. Boasting a plethora of mountainous meats, Wendy's secret menu is stockpiled with unique iterations of their famous burgers — all with exponentially sized protein portions. Perhaps the most notable secret menu item is the T-Rex Burger, which comes with either six, nine, or even 12 patties (and that includes a slice of cheese per patty)! And if the workers are befuddled with your request, just order several Dave's Triples and stack 'em up on your lonesome.
If 12 patties are overkill, there are plenty of other options. Dial things down by getting the Grand Slam Burger, which is just four beef patties instead. Moreover, the Barnyard Burger offers a sampler pack of Wendy's meats — consisting of spicy chicken, bacon, ham, cheese, and a beef patty. Looking for something in between? Try the Quadruple Baconator, featuring four beef patties along with four respective servings of bacon. No matter what you order, your protein portions will undoubtedly exceed expectations.
Practicing secret menu etiquette
Ordering secret menu items like a pro requires some finesse. When hitting up Wendy's for a secret menu item, it's important to be mindful of several different factors. First, take a look at the menu and ensure that the secret menu item you want can be made. For example, you're probably not going to walk into a Wendy's in Florida and ask for a foie gras burger (a Japan-exclusive item from the early 2010s, which was ultimately axed for ethical reasons).
Secondly, be prepared to explain the menu item to your friendly Wendy's employees. There is a litany of items on the real menu they already have to be familiar with; bombarding them with a request for a Jurassic Burger (10 patties and slices of cheese) might raise some eyebrows. Moreover, keep in mind that 10 patties are a lot — while they will try their best to accommodate, be prepared with a backup option in case they can't.
Lastly — and this should go without saying — exercise patience with said Wendy's employees. They're already under enough stress and duress of the daily hustle and bustle — coming in with a request for a Fossil Burger with nine patties may be seen as an imposition. Consider going during non-peak hours, that way you won't potentially inconvenience the workers and your secret menu item will be made with the love, attention, and care it deserves.