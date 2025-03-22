The State With The Highest Number Of Wendy's Locations In The US

Whether you stop by Wendy's for its breakfast items or a simple burger and fries, the brand is undeniably a fast food staple with a wide-reaching presence. Yet while you can find Wendy's locations across the country, the brand has a significant concentration in one particular state: Florida, in which Wendy's has more than 500 locations.

According to the fast food chain's website, there are 512 Wendy's throughout the Sunshine State. That number accounts for roughly 9% of the nearly 6,000 Wendy's restaurants in the United States as a whole. Within Florida, these eateries are equally far-reaching; you'll find Wendy's from the state's southern tip to the north, with options cropping up everywhere from Miami to Boca Raton to Key West. What better way to cool down in the Florida sunshine than with a Wendy's Thin Mint Frosty?

That's not to imply that other states are lacking in a Wendy's presence. Every state has at least one Wendy's option ... while one particular state nearly catches up to Florida in the fast food chain's numbers.