The State With The Highest Number Of Wendy's Locations In The US
Whether you stop by Wendy's for its breakfast items or a simple burger and fries, the brand is undeniably a fast food staple with a wide-reaching presence. Yet while you can find Wendy's locations across the country, the brand has a significant concentration in one particular state: Florida, in which Wendy's has more than 500 locations.
According to the fast food chain's website, there are 512 Wendy's throughout the Sunshine State. That number accounts for roughly 9% of the nearly 6,000 Wendy's restaurants in the United States as a whole. Within Florida, these eateries are equally far-reaching; you'll find Wendy's from the state's southern tip to the north, with options cropping up everywhere from Miami to Boca Raton to Key West. What better way to cool down in the Florida sunshine than with a Wendy's Thin Mint Frosty?
That's not to imply that other states are lacking in a Wendy's presence. Every state has at least one Wendy's option ... while one particular state nearly catches up to Florida in the fast food chain's numbers.
Florida and Texas lead the charge for Wendy's locales within the United States
While Florida leads the charge in the country's Wendy's footprint, Texas follows closely behind with 465 locations across the state. In third place, Ohio has 402 Wendy's, while California pairs In-N-Out's wide-reaching popularity (as another chain that sells fresh, never frozen food) with 300 Wendy's restaurants. Clearly, Wendy's doesn't limit itself to any one geographical area, but has made a name for itself from the East to West Coast and beyond.
As for the states with significantly fewer Wendy's options? Vermont has the least amount of Wendy's, with just four locations. Following with just a handful more, Alaska and Hawaii account for nine and 11 locations, respectively. These noncontiguous states join the ranks of both South and North Dakota as the five states with the fewest Wendy's.
While those states don't come close to the likes of California or Texas, Wendy's presence within the country is undeniable and ubiquitous. You'll likely pass a Wendy's — or two — during your next road trip. Or, if you're in a state like Florida, you're far more likely to encounter Wendy's just going about your daily life.