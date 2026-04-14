Forget Animal Style At In-N-Out — Fill Up Fast With A 'Gorilla Style' Burger
In-N-Out's deceptively simple menu hasn't really stopped loyal customers from getting creative with their orders. An ingredient shuffle here, some topping modifications there, maybe even combining different dishes, that's how some of In-N-Out's secret menu items came to be. The same goes for the "Gorilla Style" burger, a decadent hybrid between two hamburger orders as well as Animal Style fries.
First, it's important to know that this isn't an official (nor is it a not-so-secret) menu item, so just order the components separately and assemble them yourself. Start with a Double-Double burger, then go in with an extra order of the Flying Dutchman — a secret menu item that swaps out the buns for grilled onion slices. Already, the triple-patty burger is a mouthful, but there's still room for some Animal Style Fries. This popular, not-so-secret In-N-Out staple is fries smothered in grilled onions, melted cheese, and a spread. Just make sure to ask for well-done fries, which is the ordering trick to keep In-N-Out Animal Fries from getting soggy for a better eating experience.
Stack the Flying Dutchman into the Double-Double, with a generous handful of Animal Fries layered in between, and there's your Gorilla Style burger. This glorious, possibly even a little intimidating creation, is both a flavor and texture overload. The sauce alone makes each bite messy in the best way possible, drenching everything — from fresh veggies to juicy meat — in that creamy, tangy vibrancy. Once you finally get to the center, with meaty beef and crispy, cheese-soaked fries mingled together, it's pure heaven. And don't even get us started on the caramelized onions and how they bring a scrumptiously savory-sweet depth to the dish.
Make your own version of a Gorilla Style burger
The thing about secret menu items is that they can vary from order to order, so in truth, there's more than one way to assemble a Gorilla Style In-N-Out burger. For example, feel free to skip out on the Flying Dutchman and simply combine the burger and the Animal Fries. This will give you a similar, slightly less overwhelming dish called Monkey Style burger. You can also try this hack with other burgers on the menu, whether it's a classic burger, a cheeseburger, or certain modifications from the brand's not-so-secret menu. Foregoing the onion slices in a Flying Dutchman but still sticking to the triple-stack, cheese-covered patties, you will only need to get the 3x3 order. More elaborate can be the animal style version, in which extra pickles and spread sauce are added to the burger, layered over a mustard-cooked patty. That would also be a perfect opportunity for you to try an In-N-Out mustard burger, in which the patties are grilled with mustard and extra pickles.
Alternatively, there are other subtle changes that can bring a new flavor edge to your Gorilla Style burger. For folks who like a kick of heat to cut through all that hearty richness, ask for a chopped chilli customization in your burger. Extra cheese is also an option for those who don't mind the ooey-gooey sloppiness, or just get extra everything and revel in the messy flavor-bomb exploding on both your fingertips and taste buds.