Classic Chicken Milanese Recipe

I was in college when I learned how to make chicken Milanese from my then-roommate's large Italian family. It was a rite of passage for guests in the household, and I was thrust into the kitchen to stir, chop, peel, and salt alongside everyone else, quickly learning the basics of traditional cucina povera. It was in this kitchen that I learned how to pound chicken breasts into cutlets, arrange dredging stations, and carefully fry breadcrumbs into golden brown crusts; it was here that I also fell in love with cooking.

Chicken Milanese is a dish that sounds fancy, but is actually super simple to prepare. Unlike chicken piccata or chicken Francese, Milanese is served sauceless and is instead paired with a zesty, peppery arugula salad. My Milanese, which is simple, bright, and tangy, includes a Dijon and white balsamic dressing paired with pine nuts and sliced onion. Chicken Milanese is the chicken Parmesan of the summertime; this dish is simple, refreshing, and ready in barely 30 minutes, making it the perfect dish for any day of the week.