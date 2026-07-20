Classic Chicken Milanese Recipe
I was in college when I learned how to make chicken Milanese from my then-roommate's large Italian family. It was a rite of passage for guests in the household, and I was thrust into the kitchen to stir, chop, peel, and salt alongside everyone else, quickly learning the basics of traditional cucina povera. It was in this kitchen that I learned how to pound chicken breasts into cutlets, arrange dredging stations, and carefully fry breadcrumbs into golden brown crusts; it was here that I also fell in love with cooking.
Chicken Milanese is a dish that sounds fancy, but is actually super simple to prepare. Unlike chicken piccata or chicken Francese, Milanese is served sauceless and is instead paired with a zesty, peppery arugula salad. My Milanese, which is simple, bright, and tangy, includes a Dijon and white balsamic dressing paired with pine nuts and sliced onion. Chicken Milanese is the chicken Parmesan of the summertime; this dish is simple, refreshing, and ready in barely 30 minutes, making it the perfect dish for any day of the week.
The ingredients needed to make Chicken Milanese
To make the chicken cutlets in chicken Milanese, you'll first need chicken breasts, which you'll cut into 4 thin cutlets. From there, you'll also need salt, pepper, flour, eggs, breadcrumbs, oregano, dried parsley, and oil for frying. To save time, you can also buy seasoned breadcrumbs, which already include seasonings like oregano and parsley. From there, you'll also need Maldon flaky salt and lemon zest for topping, which adds a boost of flavor to the fried chicken. For the salad, you'll need arugula, olive oil, white balsamic vinegar, garlic, honey, Dijon mustard, pine nuts, onion, and shaved Parmesan, which you can make yourself with a vegetable peeler and a block of Parmesan.
Step 1: Pound the cutlets
Pound the cutlets with a mallet or heavy item until very thin. Season with ½ teaspoon salt and pepper
Step 2: Heat the oil for frying
Heat the oil in a cast iron skillet over medium heat.
Step 3: Arrange a dredging station
While the oil heats up, arrange a dredging station. First, add flour to a plate or bowl, then the eggs in a second bowl, and the breadcrumbs in a third. Mix the breadcrumbs with oregano, parsley, and ½ teaspoon each salt and pepper.
Step 4: Dredge the chicken in flour
Dredge the chicken in the flour to coat.
Step 5: Submerge in the egg
Submerge the floured chicken in the egg.
Step 6: Dredge and coat in the breadcrumbs
Allow the excess to drip off, then dredge in the seasoned breadcrumbs until completely coated.
Step 7: Fry until browned
Add the breaded chicken to the frying oil and fry until browned, about 5 minutes per side.
Step 8: Drain the oil and finish with salt
Remove the cooked chicken and drain it on a paper towel-lined plate. Finish with lemon zest and flaky salt while still hot.
Step 9: Whisk the salad dressing together
In the meantime, make the salad. Vigorously whisk the oil, vinegar, garlic, honey, Dijon, and a pinch each of salt and pepper.
Step 10: Toss dressing with the salad
Toss the dressing with the arugula, then top with pine nuts, shaved Parmesan, and sliced onion.
Step 11: Serve the chicken Milanese
Serve the chicken with the prepared salad.
What can I serve with chicken Milanese?
Classic Chicken Milanese Recipe
Perfectly crispy chicken topped with flaky salt and lemon zest for brightness, is paired with a peppery arugula salad in our elegant 25-minute chicken Milanese.
Ingredients
- 1 pound chicken breasts, sliced into ¼-inch thick cutlets
- 1 teaspoon salt, divided
- 1 teaspoon pepper, divided
- 3 cups vegetable oil
- 1 cup flour
- 2 eggs, beaten
- 2 cups breadcrumbs
- 1 tablespoon oregano
- 2 teaspoons dried parsley
- 1 tablespoon lemon zest
- 1 tablespoon flaky salt
- ¼ cup olive oil
- 2 tablespoons white balsamic vinegar
- 1 clove garlic, minced
- 1 teaspoon honey
- 1 teaspoon Dijon mustard
- 4 cups arugula
- ¼ cup pine nuts
- ¼ cup shaved Parmesan
- ½ yellow onion, sliced
Directions
- Pound the cutlets with a mallet or heavy item until very thin. Season with ½ teaspoon salt and pepper
- Heat the oil in a cast iron skillet over medium heat.
- While the oil heats up, arrange a dredging station. First, add flour to a plate or bowl, then the eggs in a second bowl, and the breadcrumbs in a third. Mix the breadcrumbs with oregano, parsley, and ½ teaspoon each salt and pepper.
- Dredge the chicken in the flour to coat.
- Submerge the floured chicken in the egg.
- Allow the excess to drip off, then dredge in the seasoned breadcrumbs until completely coated.
- Add the breaded chicken to the frying oil and fry until browned, about 5 minutes per side.
- Remove the cooked chicken and drain it on a paper towel-lined plate. Finish with lemon zest and flaky salt while still hot.
- In the meantime, make the salad. Vigorously whisk the oil, vinegar, garlic, honey, Dijon, and a pinch each of salt and pepper.
- Toss the dressing with the arugula, then top with pine nuts, shaved Parmesan, and sliced onion.
- Serve the chicken with the prepared salad.
Nutrition
|Calories per Serving
|2,221
|Total Fat
|198.0 g
|Saturated Fat
|16.6 g
|Trans Fat
|1.3 g
|Cholesterol
|169.1 mg
|Total Carbohydrates
|70.5 g
|Dietary Fiber
|4.8 g
|Total Sugars
|7.7 g
|Sodium
|1,093.1 mg
|Protein
|44.2 g
Can I bake chicken Milanese?
The best way to make chicken Milanese is by frying it in a shallow layer of oil, which browns and crisps the breadcrumb exterior into a crispy, flavorful crust. The moist heat of the oil evaporates while rapidly heating and cooking, resulting in the uniquely crispy and golden brown exterior that the dry, circulating heat of an oven simply can't provide. This is why you typically shouldn't oven-roast foods that are meant to be fried. Breaded chicken is an exception, though, and the technique can be replicated in the oven for similar results.
To bake chicken Milanese, dredge the chicken as written in the recipe, then place on a baking sheet fitted with a wire rack and spray generously with oil. Bake in an oven preheated to 400 F for about 20 minutes, turning halfway through, then turn the broiler to high. Carefully brown the panko under the broiler until golden, about 2 minutes, then remove. If you don't have a broiler (or don't trust yourself with one), you can also brown the panko before dredging for a more golden-brown color.
What is the best way to reheat chicken Milanese?
Even though the thin cutlets only require a shallow fry, the process can still be cumbersome, but it's worth it in the end, particularly if you want to make this dish ahead or plan on having leftovers. The good news, is that if you fry the chicken in oil initially, you can reheat the cutlets easily in the oven or air fryer with very little compromise to the texture or flavor. Instead of baking the chicken, I recommend initially frying the chicken, storing it in the fridge, and reheating it in the air fryer or oven for the best results.
To reheat the chicken in the air fryer, place it in the air fryer basket and reheat it for 4 minutes at 400 F, until it's crispy and warmed through. For reheating in the oven, place the chicken on a baking sheet fitted with a wire rack or a foil-lined sheet and bake for 10 to 12 minutes at 400 F, until it's crispy and warmed through. Because microwaves are unventilated, the moisture from reheating condenses on the surface of the chicken and leaves it soggy, so it's best to avoid reheating in the microwave.