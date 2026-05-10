Our Best Chicken Scarpariello Recipe

There are plenty of Italian-American dishes that just about anybody would know – chicken Parmesan, lasagna, and pizza, just to name a few — but beyond the iconic tomato-heavy dishes are lesser-known favorites that are every bit as comforting. One such dish is chicken scarpariello, which is said to have been created in New York City by early Italian immigrants. The word scarpariello is Italian for "shoemaker," which hints at the dish's humble origins — it's a dish "cobbled" together out of ingredients affordable to shoemakers and beyond.

Unlike many Italian-American dishes, chicken scarpariello doesn't use tomatoes; instead it takes on elements of traditional Northern Italian cuisine with white wine, garlic, and sweet peppers. The combination is a light and tangy braised chicken dish with just a hint of heat and meaty flavor. The chicken, whose exposed skin bakes under the oven's heat, is the perfect balance of crispy skin and buttery, fall-off-the-bone tender meat. What makes scarpariello the most recognizable, though, is its uniquely tangy, silky broth, thickened just slightly from the braised bone-in chicken. Best served with roasted potatoes or extra bread for dipping, this is the Italian-American comfort food you didn't know you needed.