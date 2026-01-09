One-Pan Sausage And Gnocchi Skillet Recipe
There's nothing quite like the convenience of a one-pan recipe to help keep your kitchen uncluttered and the dishes from piling up. While it may seem sophisticated to juggle several pans and baking sheets at the same time, creating a richly-flavored and comforting meal doesn't need to be a circus act. This one-pan sausage and gnocchi skillet recipe, from the kitchen of recipe developer Jennine Rye, helps you to cook up a deliciously satisfying dinner for four without using every pan you own. Ready to eat in just half an hour, this gnocchi recipe is both convenient and speedy, but don't let that fool you into thinking that it compromises on taste.
Indeed, this dish is positively infused with rich, meaty flavors, and the sauce is wonderfully smoky and creamy, perfect for smothering plump, chewy pillows of gnocchi. Kale adds both texture and nutrients to this simple yet hearty dish, with plenty of freshly grated Parmesan to finish things off.
Gather the ingredients for this 1-pan sausage and gnocchi skillet recipe
To begin this one-pan sausage and gnocchi skillet recipe, first you will need to gather the ingredients. To build the sauce you will want olive oil, an onion, garlic, a can of diced tomatoes, smoked paprika, dried oregano, chicken stock, heavy cream, sugar, salt, and pepper. To build the dish you will need pork sausage, gnocchi, and kale. To finish things off you will also want grated Parmesan, both to add to the dish and for serving with the finished gnocchi.
Step 1: Heat a pan with oil
Heat 1 tablespoon olive oil in a large, heavy-bottomed pan over a medium-high heat.
Step 2: Brown the sausage
Add the sausage to the pan. Brown the sausage for about 5 minutes, or until cooked through.
Step 3: Remove the sausage
Remove the sausage from the pan and set aside, reducing the pan temperature to medium.
Step 4: Saute the onion and garlic
Add the remaining tablespoon of olive oil to the pan along with the onion and garlic. Saute the onion and garlic for 6 to 8 minutes, until softened.
Step 5: Add the remaining sauce ingredients
Add the canned tomatoes, smoked paprika, dried oregano, cream, sugar, salt, and pepper to the pan.
Step 6: Simmer the sauce
Stir the sauce to combine the ingredients and bring to a simmer.
Step 7: Add the gnocchi
Add the gnocchi to the pan and cook for 4 to 5 minutes.
Step 8: Add kale
Add the kale and continue to cook for 3 to 4 minutes, until the kale is just softening.
Step 9: Add Parmesan and sausage
Mix in the Parmesan and cooked sausage meat.
Step 10: Serve the sausage gnocchi skillet
Serve right away, with more grated Parmesan if desired.
What to serve with this 1-pan sausage and gnocchi skillet
Nutrition
|Calories per Serving
|705
|Total Fat
|46.9 g
|Saturated Fat
|19.7 g
|Trans Fat
|0.6 g
|Cholesterol
|135.5 mg
|Total Carbohydrates
|46.3 g
|Dietary Fiber
|5.7 g
|Total Sugars
|7.7 g
|Sodium
|1,034.0 mg
|Protein
|26.3 g
How can I switch up this sausage and gnocchi skillet recipe?
This simple and straightforward sausage and gnocchi skillet recipe is as versatile as it is flavorful, with plenty of ways to adapt the dish according to what's in your cupboard or fridge. While this recipe includes kale, you can easily substitute this leafy green for a different vegetable such as spinach, zucchini, broccoli, or green beans. For added variety, mix in some other veggies such as bell peppers, mushrooms, or eggplant.
To add further depth to the creamy and smoky tomato sauce, you can include a splash or two of white wine to the pan and allow it to cook off for a few minutes after sauteing the onions and garlic. Fresh thyme or fennel seeds will both add a complementary herbal profile to the dish, and sun-dried tomatoes will add intense sweet and tangy notes. If you want spice, you can also turn up the heat with some fresh chile peppers or a sprinkling of chili flakes.
This recipe uses nutty and salty Parmesan to finish off the dish, but you can always switch this out for your preferred cheese. If you are a real cheese lover, we recommend topping the finished gnocchi skillet with a variety of melty cheeses and placing it in the oven or under the broiler for a few minutes for an extra cheesy topping.
What types of sausage would work best in this skillet recipe?
With sausage playing a starring role in this dish, it is important to make the right choice regarding which type of sausage you choose, as not all sausages are created equal. You will want to select sausages or sausage meat that is still raw so it can be removed from its casings and freshly cooked, imbuing the sauce with rich, porky flavor. This recipe uses traditional pork sausages, though your local butcher or supermarket will likely stock a variety of raw pork sausages with different flavor additions such as herbs and spices for you to choose from.
While we recommend reaching for raw pork sausages for this recipe, there are certain precooked sausages that will work well in this dish. The ever popular Spanish chorizo will add to the smoky flavors alongside the paprika and introduce a little heat to the gnocchi dish, or alternatively the boldly-spiced Cajun andouille sausage will add it's own unique rich, smoky-spiced taste.