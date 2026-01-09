There's nothing quite like the convenience of a one-pan recipe to help keep your kitchen uncluttered and the dishes from piling up. While it may seem sophisticated to juggle several pans and baking sheets at the same time, creating a richly-flavored and comforting meal doesn't need to be a circus act. This one-pan sausage and gnocchi skillet recipe, from the kitchen of recipe developer Jennine Rye, helps you to cook up a deliciously satisfying dinner for four without using every pan you own. Ready to eat in just half an hour, this gnocchi recipe is both convenient and speedy, but don't let that fool you into thinking that it compromises on taste.

Indeed, this dish is positively infused with rich, meaty flavors, and the sauce is wonderfully smoky and creamy, perfect for smothering plump, chewy pillows of gnocchi. Kale adds both texture and nutrients to this simple yet hearty dish, with plenty of freshly grated Parmesan to finish things off.