Chicken Alfredo Garlic Bread Puts A Crunchy Twist On The Pasta Dish
Social media platforms like TikTok have revolutionized the world of viral food trends, and with an algorithm built to show you all of the most popular recipes at breakneck speed, it's impossible not to stumble across the mouth-watering foods making waves online. It's not a bad thing, as Andrew Zimmern can attest to — showing and sharing great food connects us, and can open our eyes to new ways to use tools, ingredients, and devices. Sharing our favorite easy go-to's and sometimes-offbeat cravings has led to some of the best viral pasta recipes and unexpected snacks, often becoming someone else's new favorite dish, too.
Chicken Alfredo garlic bread wasn't exclusively invented on TikTok, but it certainly made its rounds across the app. A combination of crusty bread, seared chicken, and creamy Alfredo sauce, it's an easy-to-love, shareable meal that seems to go viral in the cozier months, when football Sundays attract crowds looking for easy eats. This chicken Alfredo garlic bread recipe, written with developer Michelle McGlinn, features a straightforward, creamy chicken Alfredo topped with Parmesan and parsley. An Alfredo you can share, it replaces the typical pasta base with a crusty bread, cut into pieces made for eating with your hands. The perfect fusion of Italian-American comfort foods, this creamy, cheesy garlic bread is a great way to please a crowd.
Gather the ingredients for chicken Alfredo garlic bread
First, you will need chicken breasts, salt, pepper, and oil to cook the chicken. To make the sauce, you'll also need butter, flour, plenty of garlic, heavy cream, cream cheese, and Parmesan. From there, you'll just need a crusty loaf of bread, such as a baguette or Italian loaf, and parsley for topping.
Step 1: Heat up the oven
Preheat the oven to 350 F.
Step 2: Season the chicken
Season chicken with about ¾ teaspoon salt and pepper on either side.
Step 3: Heat up a skillet with oil
Heat oil in a skillet over medium heat.
Step 4: Cook the chicken
Add chicken and sear on both sides until the internal temperature reaches 165 F.
Step 5: Slice the chicken
Remove the chicken from the skillet and slice. Set aside.
Step 6: Add butter and garlic to a clean skillet
In a clean skillet, add butter and melt over medium heat. Add the garlic.
Step 7: Make a roux
Sprinkle with flour and stir until a paste forms, about 1 minute.
Step 8: Stir in the cream
Add the heavy cream and cream cheese and stir constantly to combine. Allow the mixture to thicken into a sauce, which should take about 3 to 5 minutes.
Step 9: Season and add cheese
Once the sauce has thickened, season with the remaining ¼ teaspoon each of salt and pepper. Remove the sauce from the heat and stir in ½ cup of shredded Parmesan.
Step 10: Hollow out some bread from the loaves
Scoop about ¼-inch of bread out of each half of French bread loaf.
Step 11: Transfer bread to baking sheet, then layer on sauce and chicken
Transfer the semi-hollowed bread halves to a foil-lined baking sheet. Spread the sauce thinly over the bread halves, then layer on the sliced chicken.
Step 12: Layer on more Alfredo sauce and Parmesan
Add another layer of sauce, then top with remaining ½ cup Parmesan.
Step 13: Bake the garlic bread
Bake the bread until the cheese on top is melted, about 10-12 minutes.
Step 14: Slice and serve the chicken Alfredo garlic bread
Let cool slightly, then slice and serve the garlic bread.
Nutrition
|Calories per Serving
|861
|Total Fat
|56.7 g
|Saturated Fat
|30.2 g
|Trans Fat
|1.1 g
|Cholesterol
|186.1 mg
|Total Carbohydrates
|47.2 g
|Dietary Fiber
|1.8 g
|Total Sugars
|6.4 g
|Sodium
|1,027.8 mg
|Protein
|40.8 g
What type of bread is best for garlic bread?
There are a few types of bread that are best for making garlic bread, and a few that definitely don't work. Especially with heavy toppings like chicken and cream, you'll want to choose a bread that is crusty and hard with soft and fluffy insides, such as a baguette, or a long loaf of French or Italian bread. You can even choose a boule, which is round in shape and very crusty, and can be sliced and topped just as a loaf or baguette would.
Breads you should not use are soft, sliced breads, like sandwich bread or pre-sliced Italian loaves. If you want to serve the garlic bread as sliced crostinis, buy a baguette or French bread unsliced and slice yourself, where you can customize the width of the slices to accommodate the heavy toppings. Almost any strong, crusty bread type will work, just look for anything sturdy enough to support the toppings.
How can I infuse more garlic flavor into this garlic bread recipe?
Most garlic bread recipes — the kind that aren't loaded with Alfredo sauce — feature a simple lathering of garlic, oil, and butter on crusty bread. This infuses the bread with garlicky flavor meant for pairing with pasta dishes and meatballs. For a version that is more garlicky, stir together softened butter, a heaping amount of fresh garlic or garlic powder, and parsley, then spread it across the bread before adding the separate Alfredo sauce. This will infuse the bread itself with garlic, giving it even more flavor.
You can also shortcut this step by using frozen, premade garlic bread like Texas Toast. Spread the bread onto a baking sheet and bake until just softened, then add the chicken and Alfredo sauce to the individual pieces and bake again until cheese is melted and bread is fully toasted. Frozen garlic bread, being sliced, is a little softer than crusty homemade bread, so be careful not to overdo the toppings when using the speedy shortcut.