The Best Type Of Bread To Use For Garlic Bread (And The One You Should Avoid)

Bread and butter are an inextricable duo, but adding garlic and herbs into the mix is the upgrade that no Italian American meal is complete without. Garlic bread is rich and aromatic, with a delightful contrast of toasted crunch and buttery, fluffy crumb. One of the keys to making homemade garlic bread is choosing the right type of loaf. To help us decide, we consulted Maxine Sharf, recipe developer and author of "Maxi's Kitchen: Easy Go-To Recipes to Make Again and Again," a cookbook debuting in March 2026.

Sharf's favorite type of bread for garlic bread is the French baguette, a choice she's backed up with research. "I once did a little A/B test with friends: One batch on a softer, fluffier baguette and another on a rustic, crustier baguette," she told Tasting Table. "It was actually a tie, with half preferring the softer bread because you bite right through it, and half preferring the crustier version for the extra chew and texture."

Baguettes are crusty loaves that hold up under the weight of a thick, pasty garlic butter mixture and any toppings like cheese and herbs you want to pile on top. They're also widely available at most bakeries, bread shops, and grocery store bakeries. Other crusty types of bread that work well include ciabatta, which we use in our own garlic bread recipe. Whichever bread you choose, 1-inch-thick slices are ideal.