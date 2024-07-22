The Absolute Best Store-Bought Garlic Bread Is For Texas Toast Lovers

Remember when you'd enjoy a simple pasta dinner with no garlic bread? We don't either. This toasty, buttered accompaniment carries dramatic flavors capable of completing your chicken Alfredo with a kick. Even without pasta in the picture, garlic bread is an excellent stand-alone snack or appetizer and the right pairing for your summer salad. We took our fondness for garlic bread to new heights and tried 17 store-bought garlic breads, ranking them based on their garlicky flavor and their texture, looking for that perfect crisp consistency. Fans of Texas toast will be thrilled that Furlani garlic Texas toast ranked number one.

This thickly sliced bread offered the best dose of garlic flavor compared to other brands. That's impressive considering that Texas toast is almost double the thickness of regular toast. Lower-ranked listings like Pepperidge Farm frozen garlic bread barely delivered the garlic flavor we were looking for in one regular slice. Even online reviews emphasize Furlani's perfect garlicky notes and how its aromas mimic those of fresh garlic.

Did other store-bought garlic breads perform better than Furlani's when it came to texture? Yes. Namely Pepperidge Farm garlic Texas toast and Stop & Shop garlic Texas toast, which were delightfully crisp and toasty. But like so many brands in our ranking, these, too, were underwhelming in garlic flavor. In the end, its prominent garlic flavors and appetizing brown color after toasting were enough to see Furlani's garlic bread take the crown.