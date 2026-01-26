18 Italian-American Recipes Everyone Should Try At Least Once

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Italian-American cuisine blends familiarity and comfort. It's the kind of cooking people turn to for family gatherings, weddings, holidays, and those nights when you just want something familiar on your plate. But at its heart, this culinary tradition reflects the everyday lives of immigrants, people who adapted to a new land — often influenced by urban life in places like New York and Philadelphia — where they raised families and told stories around the dinner table.

In this collection, you'll find some of the most iconic Italian-American recipes you should try at least once. These dishes are shaped by Italian regional cooking, fit to American palates, and are full of flavor yet very attainable for the home cook. They're often passed down from relatives or friends, adjusted and transformed, and frequently become a beloved part of the dinner rotation. Many of them are designed to feed a crowd or stretch into leftovers. Each comes with a side of history and information about how it's typically served or what makes it uniquely Italian-American.