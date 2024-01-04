The Reason You Shouldn't Oven Roast Foods That Are Meant To Be Fried

From thick-cut fries to crunchy onion rings, ooey-gooey mozzarella sticks, and crispy churros, some culinary delights were made to be fried. Keeping foods crunchy yet juicy, frying is the ultimate cooking method for some foods. However, frying isn't without its drawbacks. Both shallow and deep-frying can be messy and fill the kitchen with a distinct (read: less than lovely) perfume. Not to mention that frying isn't the most healthy means of preparing food, either. For these reasons, you might consider oven roasting as an alternative.

Fried foods aren't meant to be roasted, however. The simple reason why is that they just won't taste the same, nor will they boast the same textures. Anything from baked tempura shrimp to pickle chips or doughnut holes are at risk of being stale, bland, and unimpressively beige. What is it that makes the frying process so hard to imitate in other cooking methods?

Unlike oven-roasting where hot air slowly circulates around food, frying is a moist-heat method that involves higher temperatures, shorter time frames, and a series of complex chemical reactions. Essentially, after you place the food in oil, water from the food's surface evaporates, dehydrating its exterior layer. At the same time, a steam barrier is produced underneath this crisp coating, allowing the interior to cook steadily and maintain moisture. As a result, frying achieves the perfect contrast of textures. Those textures are difficult to replicate in the oven.