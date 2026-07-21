15 Costco Dubai Chocolate Finds That Customers Like Best

Ever since Dubai chocolate exploded onto the scene in 2023, people have clamored to get a taste of the sweet, crunchy, and nutty confection. What makes this type of chocolate so special is its unique mix of flavors and textures, primarily due to the inclusion of toasted kataifi (shredded, crisp phyllo dough). The smooth, creamy outer shell snaps away to reveal a rich, silky pistachio cream interlaced with the crunchy dough shards. The viral popularity and artisanal, luxury presentation of the original quickly inspired a huge variety of copycat products. Retailers around the world have jumped on the trend to ensure customers have a wide selection of Dubai chocolate to buy in the United States – and leading the pack is Costco.

The warehouse giant introduced its members to Dubai chocolates from luxury chocolatier Bouchard in February 2025. The product quickly started selling out at warehouses across the country, and Costco has been regularly upgrading its selection of delicious chocolate-and-pistachio-flavored products ever since. You can now find Dubai chocolate-inspired ice cream, coffee creamer, milkshakes, brownies, cake, and even a liqueur that gives cocktails a silky chocolate-pistachio flavor. So, we read reviews, scoured social media, and relied on personal experience to round up 15 of the best Dubai chocolate finds from the wholesale club. (Note that prices are as of the date of publication and may vary based on region.)