15 Costco Dubai Chocolate Finds That Customers Like Best
Ever since Dubai chocolate exploded onto the scene in 2023, people have clamored to get a taste of the sweet, crunchy, and nutty confection. What makes this type of chocolate so special is its unique mix of flavors and textures, primarily due to the inclusion of toasted kataifi (shredded, crisp phyllo dough). The smooth, creamy outer shell snaps away to reveal a rich, silky pistachio cream interlaced with the crunchy dough shards. The viral popularity and artisanal, luxury presentation of the original quickly inspired a huge variety of copycat products. Retailers around the world have jumped on the trend to ensure customers have a wide selection of Dubai chocolate to buy in the United States – and leading the pack is Costco.
The warehouse giant introduced its members to Dubai chocolates from luxury chocolatier Bouchard in February 2025. The product quickly started selling out at warehouses across the country, and Costco has been regularly upgrading its selection of delicious chocolate-and-pistachio-flavored products ever since. You can now find Dubai chocolate-inspired ice cream, coffee creamer, milkshakes, brownies, cake, and even a liqueur that gives cocktails a silky chocolate-pistachio flavor. So, we read reviews, scoured social media, and relied on personal experience to round up 15 of the best Dubai chocolate finds from the wholesale club. (Note that prices are as of the date of publication and may vary based on region.)
Bouchard Dubai Chocolates with Pistachio & Knafeh
One of the first Dubai chocolates sold by Costco, these bite-sized European milk chocolate bonbons are filled with pistachio cream and knafeh and topped with crushed pistachios. On Instagram, one shopper called the treats "luxe and gift-worthy." A member on Reddit who purchased two boxes wrote, "I tried these and they were good...A lot of people will say they're expensive but they're about 43 cents each." In a different Reddit post, a customer admits, "We just bought a box last Thursday and they didn't last the weekend."
Buy a box of Bouchard Dubai Chocolates with Pistachio & Knafeh for around $10 to $19.
Nutty & Fruity Dubai Chocolate Bars
Unlike other Dubai chocolate bars that miss the mark, shoppers confirm that these individually wrapped chocolate treats have a denser chocolate shell and firmer filling, making them seem more luxe. "I regret to inform you they are actually really good," says a Costco member on Reddit, while elsewhere on the site, another customer shouts out the brand's quality. On Facebook, a shopper declared them tasty, writing, "They are delish. Love the kadayif crunch."
Purchase a 16-ounce bag of Nutty & Fruity Dubai Chocolate Bars for around $15 to $18.
We Take The Cake Dubai-Style Chocolate Cake
We Take the Cake is a Fort Lauderdale, Florida, bakery known for its artisan-crafted, hand-decorated cakes in innovative flavors and designs. Unlike Crumbl's Dubai chocolate cheesecake, this rich, mouthwatering chocolate cake isn't missing a thing. The cake and pistachio filling layers are topped with chocolate ganache, kadayif, and pistachio crumbles. A customer on Reddit left a rave review, writing, "This is the best desert [sic] ever. If it was at my Costco, I would wipe them all out and give them for the holidays."
Purchase We Take The Cake Dubai-Style Chocolate Cake for about $19.
Chocovia Milk Chocolate with Pistachio & Kadaif Dubai-Style
This chocolate bar was one of the first types of Dubai chocolate sold at Costco. Each milk chocolate bar is filled with pistachio cream and kadaif crumbles. Chocovia also offers the product in bags of individually wrapped chocolate squares, as well as a holiday variety pack containing traditional, hazelnut, and strawberry flavors. On Reddit, one customer rated the product an 8 out of 10, and in a different Reddit post, a shopper exclaimed, "first time trying these, they're soo good!"
Purchase a 15.87-ounce bag of Chocovia Milk Chocolate with Pistachio & Kadaif Dubai-Style chocolate bars for around $8 to $14.
Delcato Dubai-Style Chocolate Brownie
A great dupe for Crumb's Dubai chocolate brownie, these small, round, individually wrapped treats feature rich, fudgy chocolate-pistachio brownies topped with pistachio cream and kataifi. One person on Reddit, who spotted the product on sale at their local Costco warehouse, admitted, "I was just planning to get some essentials when I saw this...I immediately grab[bed] 5." Another shopper commented on the post, "I got three boxes thinking they [might] be okay and they are unfortunately delicious."
Purchase a 10-pack of Delcato Dubai-Style Chocolate Brownies for around $3 to $16.
ChocoLake Dubai-Style Chocolate with Kunafa Pistachio
These bite-sized nuggets consist of creamy milk chocolate shells that are filled with smooth pistachio cream and crispy kunafa. Each bite is the perfect combination of sweet and salty flavors and creamy, crunchy textures. Costco members prefer this product to other Dubai chocolate bars you can buy in the United States, claiming they have a better ratio of filling to chocolate and taste more natural. One person on Reddit raves, "The Choco Lake Dubai chocolates are dangerously good."
Purchase a 32-ounce bag of ChocoLake Dubai-Style Chocolate with Kunafa Pistachio for around $16 to $18.
Leonessa Chocolatier Dubai-Style Chocolate Cones
A trendy take on a popular Trader Joe's freezer aisle hidden gem, these cute, tasty mini cones are filled with Belgian milk chocolate, real pistachio nuts and cream, and crispy kataifi. The product has many five-star reviews on Amazon, where one customer raves, "It's like if [kunafa], chocolate and pistachio married and made a kind of dry chocolate/pistachio/[kunafa] ice cream! That's how delicious it tastes." While on Instagram, an enthusiastic commenter writes, "Yesssssssss...I love the crunch that the cone gives them!"
Purchase a 12-ounce bag of Leonessa Chocolatier Dubai-Style Chocolate Cones for around $11.
Delici Dubai-Style Chocolate Mousse Cups
This Dubai chocolate-inspired version of Delici's already popular Belgian Chocolate Mousse Cups combines sweet, creamy chocolate and pistachio mousse with thick layers of pistachio cream, crunchy kadayif, cocoa cookie crumbs, and milk chocolate ganache. The result is a totally decadent single-serving dessert. A customer on Reddit declared the product "really delicious," noting that it has a "good ratio of pistachio to chocolate, and the crunchy kadayif at the bottom is just right. RIP pants that button."
Purchase a six-pack of Delici Dubai-Style Chocolate Mousse Cups for around $15.
MilkShake Factory Dubai-Style Pistachios
Reminiscent of the flavors in Shake Shack's viral Dubai chocolate shake, these premium whole-roasted pistachios are covered in thick pistachio cream kataifi and then coated in creamy milk chocolate. In an Instagram post on the brand's page, a customer commented, "I am obsessed and my Costco doesn't have them." The product seems to be available at select warehouses throughout Texas, but may also be found at other locations across the country.
Purchase a 20-ounce bag of MilkShake Factory Dubai-Style Pistachios for around $10.
Via Emilia Dubai-Style Chocolate Gelato Bomb
Via Emilia is known for its gourmet frozen desserts, including rich, creamy gelato in a variety of flavors. Its Dubai-Style Chocolate Gelato Bomb features a pistachio gelato filled with pistachio cream, coated with rich, dark chocolate, and covered with a crunchy coating of kadayif and toasted pistachios. This trendy version of a traditional Italian tartufo, a commenter on Instagram called "So delicious," can be found in the freezer aisle.
Purchase a six-pack of Via Emilia Dubai-Style Chocolate Gelato Bombs for around $10 to $15.
Chocovia Pink Chocolate with Strawberry & Kadaif Dubai-Style
This luxury chocolate encloses a creamy strawberry filling dotted with bits of kadaif inside a white chocolate shell colored and flavored with freeze-dried strawberries, similar in color to ruby chocolate. A shopper on Reddit describes the flavor as "intensely strawberry," noting that, "one square at a time is definitely enough." In a comment, a Costco member writes, "these are so good...I like [them] more than the regular and I love the regular."
Purchase a 22-ounce bag of Chocovia Pink Chocolate with Strawberry & Kadaif Dubai-Style for around $5 to $14.
Chocxo Milk Chocolate Dubai-Inspired Pistachio Cups
If you don't love a super-strong, nutty flavor in your chocolate, this product might be for you. As one person on Reddit stated, "The pistachio flavor isn't super strong, but it's very tasty! ... Might have to get a couple more before they disappear!" These organic milk chocolate cups are filled with pistachio nut butter and topped with pieces of pistachio nuts. They're also gluten-free and made from sustainable cocoa, with no artificial sweeteners.
Purchase a 15-ounce bag of Chocxo Milk Chocolate Dubai-Inspired Pistachio Cups for around $13.
Nutty & Fruity Crunchy Pistachio Cream
Similar to Pisti Pistachio Cream, this Costco product allows you to DIY Dubai chocolate bars on a budget. Available in a 21-ounce jar or 32-ounce tub, the rich, creamy spread can also be used for toast, bagels, ice cream, yogurt, and baked goods. Members quickly rushed to try it when it hit shelves, with one Redditor declaring it "delicious," while in another Reddit post, a shopper exclaimed, "Holy **** do I loooooooooooooooooove this."
Purchase a 32-ounce container of Nutty & Fruity Crunchy Pistachio Cream for around $20 to $24.
Bolci Dubai Chocolate Bar
This fan-favorite Dubai chocolate has a 4.9-star rating on Costco's website. Each box contains 32 milk chocolate bars filled with pistachio cream and roasted kadayif. Customers consider this a high-quality product and seem to prefer it over other mass-produced options. As one member of the wholesale club on Reddit explained, "Bolci Dubai Chocolate bar comes in milk or dark and [it's] from Turkey, tastes like pure roasted salted pistachios [it's the] best so far!"
Buy the Bolci Dubai Chocolate Bars for around $25 to $39.
Chobani Pistachio Chocolate Coffee Creamer
Featuring a rich, decadent blend of milk chocolate, cream, and roasted pistachio, this creamer is made from all-natural ingredients. In our review of this creamer, we loved the complex balance of cocoa and nutty flavors. While some find it a bit sweet, others recommend diluting it with milk. One Costco member on Reddit said, "I love it, and I don't like overly sweet things...The pistachio flavor especially comes through...glad that I decided to try this for a change as it's delicious."
Purchase a 52-ounce carton of Chobani Pistachio Chocolate Coffee Creamer for around $3 to $8.