Review: Crumbl's Decadent Dubai Chocolate Cheesecake Is Missing One Crucial Thing

Upon opening the pink Crumbl box, the appearance of this chilled treat is beautiful. It comes wrapped in a little paper that you can easily remove. But how does it taste? I took my first bite and well, yes, it is a rich and moist chocolate cheesecake. The chocolate graham cracker bottom is crumbly, if not a bit dry, with a cocoa flavor that isn't inherently sweet. The chocolate cheesecake is decadent and mousse-like without being too tangy. The pistachio filling with kataifi is wonderfully crunchy and brings the otherwise soft texture of the cheesecake to new heights.

There's really nothing negative to say about the actual flavor. But ... where's the pistachio? While the cheesecake contains what Crumbl calls a pistachio filling and pistachio creme, the nutty profile is otherwise lost in the chocolate profile of the dessert. Come to find out, the creme is only made up of 15% pistachios, according to the ingredients list. So it makes sense that it's so slight in flavor. Moreover, there are no crushed nuts on top to offer any added texture or lingering nuttiness.

The pistachio is muted when paired with the richness of the chocolate-infused cream cheese; you can taste a smidge of pistachio flavor, but not much. I had to dissect my dessert, trying each layer individually to truly get a grasp of the flavor. And the pistachio is mild, no matter how you eat it.