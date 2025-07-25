This Is The First Thing You Should Do With Your Box Of Crumbl Cookies

Cookie fans know that when you have a craving for the most decadent cookies you'll ever find, Crumbl is the place to go. With a rotating weekly menu of indulgent flavors and toppings, there's always something new to enjoy each week. Whether it's a single cookie, a six-pack, or more, Crumbl serves them up in those signature pink boxes to take home. Assuming you can get them home without eating them all, the first thing you should do is get them out of the box. It's fine for transportation, but it is not up to the task of storage. All baked goods should be stored in airtight containers so they can stay as fresh as possible for as long as possible.

The fats in cookies oxidize when they are left in open air, which alters the way they taste. If you've ever had a stale cookie, you know instantly that it's gone stale by taste alone. There's an almost cardboard-like quality to a stale cookie, and the mouthfeel is noticeably off. The flavor is still there, but it's wrong now. It's not as good. Sealing your Crumbl cookies and its non-cookie desserts in airtight containers can greatly reduce this process. If you choose a transparent bag or container, make sure to keep it out of direct light. Light, like air and moisture, will degrade the quality of your baked goods even faster. It's not just oxidation; bacteria can also grow at room temperature in poor conditions. Your cookies are on a clock!