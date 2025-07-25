This Is The First Thing You Should Do With Your Box Of Crumbl Cookies
Cookie fans know that when you have a craving for the most decadent cookies you'll ever find, Crumbl is the place to go. With a rotating weekly menu of indulgent flavors and toppings, there's always something new to enjoy each week. Whether it's a single cookie, a six-pack, or more, Crumbl serves them up in those signature pink boxes to take home. Assuming you can get them home without eating them all, the first thing you should do is get them out of the box. It's fine for transportation, but it is not up to the task of storage. All baked goods should be stored in airtight containers so they can stay as fresh as possible for as long as possible.
The fats in cookies oxidize when they are left in open air, which alters the way they taste. If you've ever had a stale cookie, you know instantly that it's gone stale by taste alone. There's an almost cardboard-like quality to a stale cookie, and the mouthfeel is noticeably off. The flavor is still there, but it's wrong now. It's not as good. Sealing your Crumbl cookies and its non-cookie desserts in airtight containers can greatly reduce this process. If you choose a transparent bag or container, make sure to keep it out of direct light. Light, like air and moisture, will degrade the quality of your baked goods even faster. It's not just oxidation; bacteria can also grow at room temperature in poor conditions. Your cookies are on a clock!
Keeping Crumbl cookies fresh
Baked goods begin to go stale the moment they stop cooking. It's just what happens. If you eat a cookie right away, you probably won't notice. The process continues to worsen and can become noticeable in just a few hours. The starches in cookies undergo something called plasticization as they absorb moisture from the air, and that's why they become chewy or even soggy after sitting out too long. Luckily, we've got more tips for storing your cookies to keep them at their best.
If you transfer your Crumbl cookies to a sealed container soon after getting home, they'll last on your counter for a couple of days, maybe even up to a week, if you can resist them that long. However, some cookies are better suited for storage in your fridge. This needs to be determined on a cookie-by-cookie basis. If you picked some cookies that have fresh fruit or cream cheese toppings, you're going to want to keep those in the fridge to stop them from spoiling. If it's something simple, like a chocolate chip cookie, then it is fine in a sealed container on the counter.
If you have a lot of cookies or don't plan to eat them right away, you can also freeze them. Double-wrapping the cookies is the best way to freeze them to prevent freezer burn. Wrap them on a plate or in a container with plastic wrap first, keeping out as much air as possible, then place that package inside a freezer bag. That will keep them as fresh as possible until you're ready for them.