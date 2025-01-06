8 Tips For Storing Crumbl Cookies For Maximum Deliciousness
If you are a sugar aficionado, chances are that you've heard of Crumbl Cookies. The cookie chain has stores across the country and features a regularly rotating menu of fun and whimsical cookie varieties. Since its cookie menus change so regularly, though, it can be hard to get your hands on your favorites as soon as the menu drops and before a new iteration of cookies takes over. The next time you see your Crumbl faves, stock up on them and use some of these tips to keep them tasting bakery-fresh for days (or weeks ... or months) after you place your order.
As a home baker, I've been baking and storing cookies for years — so I've seen (and tasted) what can go wrong if you make a major storage mistake. These baking tips can be applied to all types of cookies, too — not just the ones you get from the pinked-out Crumbl storefronts.
Ensure that the cookies have fully cooled before storing them
One of the biggest appeals of Crumbl Cookies is that it serves some of its cookies warm while others are meant to be cold. For example, if you place an order for a Peanut Butter Munch (a peanut butter cookie topped with milk chocolate and Muddy Buddy-inspired cereal pieces) or a cinnamon roll cookie, expect them to come out perfectly molten and satisfying. While the brand's decision to sell these cookies warm surely caps out the delicious factor, it can make storing them a pain.
As with any type of food (including last night's leftovers), you should never pop it into your fridge or freezer when it's still hot. For one, if you go from piping hot to super cold, you may cause the formation of big ice crystals in the cookie, which will alter its texture. And, if you seal up your cookies extra well in an air-tight container or with a trusty roll of plastic wrap, then you may trap some of the condensation from the warm cookie, which could promote staling. Instead, let your warm cookies sit out at room temperature for a little bit before you try to store them to prevent any of this heat-trapping.
Your cookies will be fine on the counter for a few days
If you have fond memories of making cookies as a kid, you may remember having a designated "cookie plate" in your home (I sure did). Not only does it make for easy access when you're craving a piece (or two), but it also means that you can show off your Crumbl finds to anyone who stumbles across your treats.
Some Crumbl cookies can survive outside your refrigerator for up to a few days. However, it's on a case-by-case basis, depending on whether your cookies can last on the family cookie plate rather than tucked away in the fridge. Some toppings, including those made with perishable ingredients, should be refrigerated rather than left to sit out on the counter. If you opt to leave your cookies out of the fridge, though, be sure to keep an eye out for any mold growth on the outside of the cookies before enjoying them. And after a few days, just cut your losses and toss them in the trash.
Take your cookies out of the original box
The only thing prettier than Crumbl cookies is the beautiful pastel pink box they come in. It's a subtle status symbol and an easy way to show your Instagram followers that you got your hands on the good stuff. But that flimsy box makes for a pretty lousy long-term storage vessel for your cookies.
The biggest issue with the Crumbl box, or any pastry box in general, is that it's not airtight. It allows all sorts of smells, dust, and the like to infiltrate your cookies and make them go bad faster (or at least taste a little more unpleasant than they did on day one). Once you get your cookies home and take all of your obligatory photos, then you should transfer all of your cookies into an airtight container or wrap them in several layers of plastic wrap before storing them.
Limit your cookie's exposure to moisture and light to slow bacteria growth
What makes food go bad? Well, bacteria, including those that cause foodborne illness, like it best in conditions that are warm and moist. So, the best thing you can do for your cookies if you plan on placing them on the counter is to avoid leaving them in direct sunlight or where it's super warm. Not only does this have the potential to melt your icing (and ruin a picture-perfect Crumbl cookie), but it could also rapidly accelerate the rate at which your cookies break down.
A better place to keep your cookies would be in a dark, dry cabinet instead of a spot near the window or the stove. To avoid moisture, you'll also want to make sure that your cookies are kept in an air-tight container or wrapped well in plastic wrap to keep that moisture out and the goodness in.
Store your cookies with a piece of bread to prevent them from going stale too fast
Have you ever heard of the age-old trick to keep brown sugar soft? It's to store it with a slice of plain white sandwich bread. While it might seem a bit odd to tuck a slice next to anything that rapidly stales (or, in the case of brown sugar, rapidly hardens). The bread essentially acts as a source of moisture. If you store your food with the bread, the bread's moisture will help keep a homeostatic state, thus keeping your food fresher for longer.
The key for this hack is to use a fresh slice of white sandwich bread (save that slice of artisan whole grain bread for your sandwiches), which has a moisture content of around 35%. You also don't want to add too many slices in with your cookies, as it can cause your cookies to become too moist.
Store cookies with perishable toppings in the fridge
Remember when I mentioned that you could store your Crumbl cookies on the counter without any worry? Yeah, well, that only applies to some of the Crumbl cookie flavors. Any cookies that contain perishable ingredients, mainly buttercream, cream cheese frosting, or fresh fruit, need to be kept in your fridge to prevent spoilage. So, some of your favorite Crumbl cookie flavors, including the pink sugar cookie, cinnamon churro, and key lime pie cookie, are either destined for your mouth — or the fridge.
How long do you have to eat your Crumbl cookies before you need to put them in the fridge? From a food safety angle, the faster that you can put your cookies in the fridge, the better. Generally, you shouldn't leave whipped cream (or whipped cream frosting) out at room temperature for more than two hours — it will also start to soften and slump as it gets warmer. Some cookies are frosted with buttercream, made of sugar — which can slow the frosting deterioration — and butter, an ingredient that can be left on the counter for one or two days. Buttercream can reportedly be left out for no more than two days without going bad. However, it's better to risk having your cookies change slightly in texture and consistency than to risk the food safety implications.
Wrap the individual cookies for long-term storage
If you don't plan on eating your Crumbl cookies within a few days, it'd be best to place them in the freezer to preserve their freshness. Once your cookies have reached room temperature (if they were warm), you can put them in the freezer on a baking sheet to do a quick pre-freeze. This will help solidify the icing and make it easier to pack away. After the cookies have hardened, you can seal them with plastic wrap or in an air-tight container. I would highly recommend wrapping them a few times in plastic wrap to prevent any unsavory freezer smells from getting into the packaging. You can also label them with tape and a marker so you know which flavor is which (as well as how long they've been in your freezer).
Cookies do not last forever in the freezer. The United States Department of Agriculture recommends storing your cookies in the freezer for no more than a year, but it's important to note that you might not want to eat a cookie that's been sitting in your freezer for a year, as the freezing process will inevitably change its flavor and consistency.
Thaw your cookies before eating for maximum enjoyment
If you opt to freeze your cookies, you can easily bring them back to life by thawing them. But you may want to avoid using your microwave to do so. When you zap them with too much heat, you may cause irrevocable changes to the cookie's texture. Instead, you'll just want to let your cookies thaw right on the counter. Or, if they're perishable, place them in the fridge. You may only need to wait about an hour or so to enjoy them.
There are tons of hacks going around on social media about how to reheat cookies besides just having to play the patience game. Some folks will opt to heat the cookies up at a low temperature, either in a conventional oven or an air fryer. These methods are both preferable to the microwave because they gradually introduce heat, which will help preserve some of the cookie's texture. However, if you need a Crumbl cookie pronto, you can pop it into the microwave — for absolutely no more than about 10 seconds.