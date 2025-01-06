8 Tips For Storing Crumbl Cookies For Maximum Deliciousness

If you are a sugar aficionado, chances are that you've heard of Crumbl Cookies. The cookie chain has stores across the country and features a regularly rotating menu of fun and whimsical cookie varieties. Since its cookie menus change so regularly, though, it can be hard to get your hands on your favorites as soon as the menu drops and before a new iteration of cookies takes over. The next time you see your Crumbl faves, stock up on them and use some of these tips to keep them tasting bakery-fresh for days (or weeks ... or months) after you place your order.

As a home baker, I've been baking and storing cookies for years — so I've seen (and tasted) what can go wrong if you make a major storage mistake. These baking tips can be applied to all types of cookies, too — not just the ones you get from the pinked-out Crumbl storefronts.