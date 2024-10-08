Will Crumbl Cookies Survive Outside Your Refrigerator?

While it is an option and a must for some cookies, refrigerating Crumbl cookies may alter their taste and texture. Soft frosting hardens and the sugar can crystalize, and flavors, like vanilla, can get dull. Crumbl cookies can also get harder and chewier in terms of texture. That said, some people enjoy Crumbl cookies after they've spent some time in the fridge. We, personally, love a good chilled cookie and aren't opposed to reheating any cold cookies.

Freezing Crumbl cookies is another option that helps maintain their freshness – and we can attest to this. In fact, we just ate a homemade copycat Crumbl cookie yesterday that we had kept frozen for months. It tasted just fine, albeit a little cold. Just be sure to properly wrap the cookies, preventing air flow, before freezing them.

So, to sum it up, you can store most of these treats, like the 35 best Crumbl cookies we ranked, over the counter at room temperature for a few days. But when it comes to Crumbl's fruit pizza cookie, the one topped with fresh fruits, or its Key lime pie option, the refrigerator is best. Finally, if you've got a bunch of your favorite cookies that you know won't come back into rotation any time soon, cover them properly and store them in the freezer. You'll thank us a few months later when you have a craving for your favorite Crumbl cookie.