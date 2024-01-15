How To Freeze Crumbl Cookies And Maintain Their Freshness
Have you ever purchased a box of Crumbl cookies, enticed by their diverse and irresistible flavors, only to find yourself unable to finish them all at once? Fear not! By freezing the surplus cookies, you can preserve their delicious taste and texture for future enjoyment. It's a simple process, but it's important to follow specific steps to ensure the best results.
First, let the cookies cool completely after purchase. Warm cookies can lead to condensation inside the packaging, which may result in a soggy texture when thawed. After they have cooled, arrange the cookies in a single layer on a lined baking sheet and place them in the freezer. Once they have hardened, individually wrap each cookie in plastic wrap. This is a critical step as it shields the cookies from air and moisture, the primary causes of freezer burn and loss of freshness.
For additional protection, put the wrapped cookies in a resealable freezer bag and remove as much air as possible before sealing. Then, stack the cookies in an airtight container. Next, seal the container and store it in the freezer. Remember to label the bag or container with the date and possibly the cookie flavor so you can track how long they've been frozen.
How to thaw frozen Crumbl cookies
Properly thawing Crumbl cookies is just as important as properly freezing them. The goal is to retain their moisture without making them soggy and ensure they remain safe for consumption. Begin by removing the desired number of cookies from the freezer and unwrap them from the individual plastic wrap. For unfrosted cookies, place them on the counter and allow them to thaw at room temperature for about an hour. Conversely, thaw frosted Crumbl cookies in the refrigerator.
Once thawed, the cookies are ready to be enjoyed. If you prefer your cookies warm, like they're just out of the oven, briefly reheat them in an air fryer or oven for a few minutes or microwave them for a few seconds. Be careful not to overheat, as this can dry out the cookies.
How long can your Crumbl cookies last in the freezer? They'll remain safe to eat for up to six months, per Michigan State University, but may gradually lose some flavor and textural quality. For the best taste, consume them within one to two months. So, the next time you find yourself with an abundance of Crumbl cookies, remember that with proper freezing and thawing techniques, you can savor them whenever the craving strikes.