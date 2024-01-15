How To Freeze Crumbl Cookies And Maintain Their Freshness

Have you ever purchased a box of Crumbl cookies, enticed by their diverse and irresistible flavors, only to find yourself unable to finish them all at once? Fear not! By freezing the surplus cookies, you can preserve their delicious taste and texture for future enjoyment. It's a simple process, but it's important to follow specific steps to ensure the best results.

First, let the cookies cool completely after purchase. Warm cookies can lead to condensation inside the packaging, which may result in a soggy texture when thawed. After they have cooled, arrange the cookies in a single layer on a lined baking sheet and place them in the freezer. Once they have hardened, individually wrap each cookie in plastic wrap. This is a critical step as it shields the cookies from air and moisture, the primary causes of freezer burn and loss of freshness.

For additional protection, put the wrapped cookies in a resealable freezer bag and remove as much air as possible before sealing. Then, stack the cookies in an airtight container. Next, seal the container and store it in the freezer. Remember to label the bag or container with the date and possibly the cookie flavor so you can track how long they've been frozen.