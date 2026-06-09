Shake Shack Brings Back The Popular Menu Item That Sold Out In Minutes Last Summer

It can be tough to tell when a flavor of the moment is a flash in the pan or here to stay for a while, and Shake Shack is about to discover which is true regarding one of the hottest viral food trends of the decade. The burger chain always offers a rotating seasonal menu of its namesake on offer, but Shake Shack's shake menus usually stick around for a few months to give folks time to try them. That was not the case previously, however, for one flavor that's finally making its way back to stores: the Dubai Chocolate Pistachio Shake.

For a limited time starting on Tuesday, June 9, the popular shake will be available nationwide, so no Shake Shack fans will miss out. The original Dubai Chocolate went viral in late 2023, inspiring a wave of Dubai Chocolate copycat bars and (eventually) similarly themed snacks and drinks from various chains. Shake Shack climbed aboard in April 2025 with the Dubai Chocolate Pistachio Shake, which became an instant hit.

The beverage was so popular that it sold out in literal minutes in its select locations, inspiring a larger nationwide release only two months later — and now it's back again. As Shake Shack's most popular special release shake flavor of all time, it's no wonder that the brand has revived the Dubai Chocolate Shake.