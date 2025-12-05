Review: Hershey's Dubai-Inspired Chocolate Bar Misses The Mark On Luxury — But You Should Try It Anyway

Every so often, a food craze plows its way across the internet, transcending cultural boundaries and bringing people together just by being particularly, historically delicious. In recent years, we've experienced the rise of unique foods like whipped dalgona coffee and fluffy, vibrant cloud bread. Meanwhile, folks around the world started topping everything from eggs to ice cream with Chinese chili crisp. When something tastes so good (and looks photogenic to boot), it's hard to resist the contemporary, visceral urge to blast it all over social media.

A few years ago, a sweet treat appeared on the scene, falling victim to the internet's fad food frenzy. It's known throughout the world as Dubai chocolate — maybe you've heard of it. It took the food world by storm, going as far as to inspire a luxurious Shake Shack shake and a decadent Crumbl cheesecake cookie.

Chocolate powerhouse Hershey's recently hopped aboard the Dubai chocolate bandwagon and unveiled its own version of the viral sensation. I got my hands on a couple of the limited-edition bars so I could dish about the new candy's flavor and texture and see how it stacks up against the real deal. So let's break it open, take a bite, and find out whether Hershey's contribution to the hype is worth it, or just another cheap imitation of a modern candy legend.

Some recommendations are based on firsthand impressions of promotional materials and products provided by the manufacturer.