I Tried Chobani's New Costco-Exclusive Coffee Creamer, And My Coffee Will Be A Treat For The Foreseeable Future

I quite enjoy the prominent pistachio nuttiness in the new Chobani creamer, so I'm pleased with the overall flavor and would be happy to drink this in my daily coffee. I buy pistachio lattes when they're available near me, so this fits right in line with that — except it has the added chocolate touch for more dimension. However, I don't see a world where I could finish this carton in a timely manner. This size is best if you have multiple people using it, like in an office setting, or you know you and your family will use it daily. It has approximately 102 servings per container if you follow the 1-tablespoon guideline.

You get 52 ounces of creamer compared to the rest of Chobani's lineup, which comes in 24 ounces (while select flavors are also available at 32 ounces). The one exception is the Sweet Cream flavor, also available in a 52-ounce carton at Costco. That means you get at least 20 ounces more than the largest carton on the market. I'd love to get a smaller carton, but that defies the purpose of buying things in bulk at Costco.

I'm intrigued as to why Costco and Chobani opted for this flavor over others. You must be a fan of pistachio-flavored things to enjoy this creamer; that much is clear. Ultimately, I like the Chocolate Pistachio creamer, so it's worth buying if you can use it or find a way to store it. I plan to freeze the creamer in ice molds and then store it in a freezer-safe bag, so I can get the most use out of it.