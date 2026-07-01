I Tried Chobani's New Costco-Exclusive Coffee Creamer, And My Coffee Will Be A Treat For The Foreseeable Future
Chobani is a powerhouse at creating new, fun creamer flavors. And I'm no stranger to the brand's offerings; I've tried many options, including year-round basics and seasonal, celebratory ones like the American Blueberry. I'm usually a pretty happy camper because the company uses minimal ingredients and natural flavors to achieve its signature flavor blends. I don't like artificial flavorings in my creamer because they warp the flavor of my coffees and espressos. When I saw that Chobani had a Costco-exclusive creamer on deck — the Pistachio Chocolate — I couldn't resist trying it.
I mean, we've seen this flavor combination a lot in the past couple of years in everything from Crumbl's Dubai Chocolate Cheesecake to ready-to-drink pistachio chocolate iced oat lattes. It combines two of my favorite flavor profiles in one, so I went to my warehouse to pick up the enormous carton to try it at home. I'll dive into how I tried it, what it tastes like, and whether I think you should grab it next time you're shopping at the store.
Prices are as of the date of publication and may vary based on region.
Methodology
I picked up the creamer from Costco and first tested it on its own to better understand its flavor profile. I tried it again in a hot 8-ounce cup of Summit Roast coffee (my No. 1 pick from the Kirkland Signature coffee pod selection) to see how it paired with the coffee's nutty, chocolate notes — a seemingly perfect pairing. I typically go with the 1-tablespoon serving along with milk for more of a latte situation, but I omitted the milk and generously added the Chobani product to my coffee to focus solely on the creamer's flavors. I highly doubt (never say never) that someone would drink the milk- and cream-based drink on its own; therefore, most of my opinion is based on how it worked in the coffee. I also thought about how else one could use this aside from adding to coffee.
I was looking for the creamer to deliver both elements of its name: chocolate and pistachio. Given that this is a prepared beverage, I know that there are no actual pieces of pistachio and rich, luxurious chocolate in it. Therefore, I adjusted my expectations for such an item and didn't expect extremely authentic flavors to shine through. Still, it needed to be palatable, balanced, and ultimately enhance my drink.
Taste test
On the nose, the Pistachio Chocolate smells of chocolate with a nutty finish. It looks somewhat like chocolate milk, but with a rich, thick consistency thanks to the addition of cream. The packaging mentions it's made with natural ingredients, which consist of milk, cream, cane sugar, cocoa, pistachio flavor, natural flavors, and sea salt.
When sipped alone, the chocolate is the first thing I taste on my tongue, but it then transforms into a pistachio flavor. It's surprising how it changes on the palate, especially after swallowing. I can very clearly taste both, one after another. In a cup of coffee, though, the chocolate is a lot less noticeable. Instead, the pistachio takes up most of the creamer's presence to bring a nuttiness to my drink. I can get the whiff of chocolate if I keep the coffee in my mouth to swirl it around, but the moment I swallow, it's primarily pistachio flavored.
I love a pistachio latte, so this doesn't bother me, but the cocoa doesn't seem as strong in coffee or espresso drinks. If you add a small amount to your drink, it can impart a complex, creamy, nutty note to your sipper. It'd be delicious in both iced and hot coffees. You could also blend a small amount into a banana smoothie to give it a burst of flavor intrigue or perhaps add some to chia pudding; I've added Chobani to chia puddings before and think this would be a nice way to mix up how you use it.
Final thoughts
I quite enjoy the prominent pistachio nuttiness in the new Chobani creamer, so I'm pleased with the overall flavor and would be happy to drink this in my daily coffee. I buy pistachio lattes when they're available near me, so this fits right in line with that — except it has the added chocolate touch for more dimension. However, I don't see a world where I could finish this carton in a timely manner. This size is best if you have multiple people using it, like in an office setting, or you know you and your family will use it daily. It has approximately 102 servings per container if you follow the 1-tablespoon guideline.
You get 52 ounces of creamer compared to the rest of Chobani's lineup, which comes in 24 ounces (while select flavors are also available at 32 ounces). The one exception is the Sweet Cream flavor, also available in a 52-ounce carton at Costco. That means you get at least 20 ounces more than the largest carton on the market. I'd love to get a smaller carton, but that defies the purpose of buying things in bulk at Costco.
I'm intrigued as to why Costco and Chobani opted for this flavor over others. You must be a fan of pistachio-flavored things to enjoy this creamer; that much is clear. Ultimately, I like the Chocolate Pistachio creamer, so it's worth buying if you can use it or find a way to store it. I plan to freeze the creamer in ice molds and then store it in a freezer-safe bag, so I can get the most use out of it.
Price and availability
I am based in San Diego, and the Chobani creamer costs $7.59 directly from the warehouse, but you will see higher fees when you buy via Costco Same Day powered by Instacart ($8.61). However, I've seen videos where other locations are priced at $7.49. I don't know how long this is available for, but the label on the packaging calls it a "flavor drop." That is mirrored on the Chobani website, where it says, "Catch this flavor drop while you can." That implies that it's not a permanent addition to Costco's repertoire, at least to me.
A 1-tablespoon serving has 35 calories, 1.5 grams of fat, 5 total grams of carbohydrates, and 5 total grams of sugar. People have mentioned that it's sweeter than the Sweet Cream flavor, but it has the same amount of sugar (5 grams per serving). Perhaps the flavoring is more intense, which is certainly true.