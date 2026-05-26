I Tried Chobani's New Blueberry-Flavored Coffee Creamer. Here's What I Thought

Chobani always comes up with some fun new flavor creations, from s'mores to cookie butter – both are among my favorites from the brand, by the way. But it has plenty of creamer flavors, including classics like sweet cream and vanilla. So, you can count on the company to offer a range of interesting options, including one that honors the 250th anniversary of the United States of America.

To celebrate such a momentous occasion, Chobani has introduced a fruity flavor called American Blueberry, with whimsical blue packaging decked out with blueberries and the American flag. I wanted to get my hands on it to see how it tastes and how it compares to some of the other options I've tried from Chobani. I was looking out to see if it provided an authentic, tasty blueberry flavor and if it could easily work in a cup of coffee and beyond. Come with me to discover more about the flavor, price, availability, and other pertinent information.

Some recommendations are based on firsthand impressions of promotional materials and products provided by the manufacturer.