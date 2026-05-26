I Tried Chobani's New Blueberry-Flavored Coffee Creamer. Here's What I Thought
Chobani always comes up with some fun new flavor creations, from s'mores to cookie butter – both are among my favorites from the brand, by the way. But it has plenty of creamer flavors, including classics like sweet cream and vanilla. So, you can count on the company to offer a range of interesting options, including one that honors the 250th anniversary of the United States of America.
To celebrate such a momentous occasion, Chobani has introduced a fruity flavor called American Blueberry, with whimsical blue packaging decked out with blueberries and the American flag. I wanted to get my hands on it to see how it tastes and how it compares to some of the other options I've tried from Chobani. I was looking out to see if it provided an authentic, tasty blueberry flavor and if it could easily work in a cup of coffee and beyond. Come with me to discover more about the flavor, price, availability, and other pertinent information.
Some recommendations are based on firsthand impressions of promotional materials and products provided by the manufacturer.
Methodology
I tried the creamer both on its own as well as in a cup of iced and hot coffee. When I tasted it alone, I drank it cold, in a small glass, straight from the fridge to get a sense of the taste without anything else clouding it. Then, for my coffee, I didn't add any milk or sweetener and solely used the creamer as a flavor enhancer to see how it altered the taste.
For something a little unexpected, I also tried it in my daily chia pudding. I based my thoughts primarily on the flavor and how well the blueberry taste came through. I was looking for real blueberry flavor as opposed to something too artificial, and it was important to actually taste the blueberry. In a previous holiday-flavored creamer taste test I did, low-ranking creamers lacked a pronounced flavor, so that's a consistently important factor for me. I also considered whether I thought the blueberry was good enough and versatile enough to use in various concoctions. Could it make a positive mark on other foods and drinks?
Taste test
On the nose, the blueberry aroma is noticeable and somewhat authentic right when you open the carton. It doesn't smell like it's trying to be blueberry-scented, but it is genuinely blueberry-scented. The creamer contains milk, cream, cane sugar, natural flavors, and blueberry juice concentrate; that last ingredient is interesting and clearly provides the true-to-taste fruity touch.
While Chobani typically uses natural flavors (as it does here), the juice concentrate is a fantastic addition that we don't see as often from the brand. I like the naturals flavors in Chobani's creamers; I've tried many creamers from the brand, and the natural additions (whatever they are) seem to bring depth of flavor without making the product seem unappetizing or too fake. Here, we get a creamy blueberry flavor that totally hits the mark (a la berries and cream). Even my husband, who was a bit skeptical at first, said it wasn't bad — which is a huge compliment.
The creamer is meant to pay respect to local farmers by using real blueberries and farm-fresh dairy, which I can appreciate, and it certainly makes a festive option in the weeks leading up to Independence Day. It tastes summery and fun, and it's a memorable creamer flavor. Its perfect combination of blueberry and cream make it more versatile than you might anticipate by name alone.
Final thoughts
I'll say that this is definitely a niche flavor. I can't see the average person wanting blueberry coffee, but if you're down for a fruit infusion, then this is a flavorful, tasty product. It hits the blueberry note without tasting fake or medicinal. If you prefer a muted blueberry note, use less. For example, in a full cup of coffee, use the 15-milliliter serving (which is approximately 1 tablespoon) guideline rather than loading the coffee with creamer. It brings a fruity, rich note that works well with anything from a robust espresso to a frothy, creamy latte.
You can use it beyond coffee, too. Add a splash to steamed milk for a blueberry steamer. I liked it in my chia pudding, paired with water as my liquid of choice (instead of using milk). It could work in oatmeal, mixed in as a tasty ingredient add-in for a yogurt bowl, and other applications in the kitchen, so you don't feel like you need to have blueberry coffee every day to finish the carton.
I like the flavor and think it works; it's more buildable than you might initially think. That said, if it were a permanent product, I doubt I'd buy it frequently just because of its flavor profile. But I am down to enjoy it for a summery celebration, and could safely recommend it to those who like blueberry, fruity notes or a berries-and-cream combo.
Price and availability
Pricing for the 24-ounce container varies by the store, and will likely vary by location, too. I'm in the San Diego area and see pricing as low as $4.50 on sale or as high as $6.49 regular price. It looks like it's still rolling out near me because it isn't widely available. I see it online at Ralphs and Walmart. Target has a product listing but specifies that it won't be sold online or in stores until June 14, 2026. Other than that, I don't see it in many stores near me yet. Keep an eye out for it as it starts to fully roll out, leading up to the Fourth of July. It's a whimsical sip!